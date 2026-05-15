HSBC Continental Europe: Post Stabilisation Notice

PARIS, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft

HSBC (contact: syndexecution@noexternalmail.hsbc.com) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft

Guarantor (if any): na Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 650,000,000 / EUR 250,000,000 Description: Fixed rate due 15th April 2034 / Tap of 1.25% 3rd Sep 2031 Offer price: 99.309 / 87.804 Stabilising Manager: HSBC Continental Europe





This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction