HSBC Continental Europe: Post Stabilisation Notice

PARIS, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft
HSBC (contact: syndexecution@noexternalmail.hsbc.com) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft
|Guarantor (if any):
|na
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|EUR 650,000,000
|/ EUR 250,000,000
|Description:
|Fixed rate due 15th April 2034
|/ Tap of 1.25% 3rd Sep 2031
|Offer price:
|99.309
|/ 87.804
|Stabilising Manager:
|HSBC Continental Europe
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction
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