HSBC Continental Europe: Post Stabilisation Notice

 | Source: HSBC Continental Europe HSBC Continental Europe

PARIS, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft

HSBC (contact: syndexecution@noexternalmail.hsbc.com) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft
Guarantor (if any):na 
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 650,000,000  /  EUR 250,000,000
Description:Fixed rate due 15th April 2034  /  Tap of 1.25% 3rd Sep 2031  
Offer price:99.309  /  87.804  
Stabilising Manager:HSBC Continental Europe


This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


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