Virtual Cards Market to Hit USD 15.14 Trillion by 2031 with Remote Payments Segment Holding 73.64% Market Share in 2025, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence’s report, the virtual cards market size is projected to grow from USD 5.42 trillion in 2025 to USD 6.43 trillion in 2026 to reach USD 15.14 trillion by 2031, at a CAGR of 18.67%. The market is witnessing strong momentum as enterprises increasingly shift toward digital-first payment infrastructure to improve operational efficiency, transaction security, and financial control. Growing adoption of API-driven payment platforms, tokenization technologies, and automated reconciliation systems is transforming the way businesses manage commercial transactions. Organizations are leveraging virtual cards to strengthen spend management, reduce fraud exposure, and streamline supplier payments across digital procurement ecosystems. In addition, the rapid expansion of e-commerce, embedded finance solutions, and mobile-based transactions is creating significant demand for secure and scalable virtual payment solutions.

Virtual Cards Market Growth Drivers

Growing Enterprise Focus on Secure and Intelligent Payment Infrastructure

Businesses are increasingly adopting virtual cards as a safer and more efficient alternative to traditional payment methods. Advanced security capabilities such as single-use card numbers, merchant-specific restrictions, spending thresholds, and time-sensitive credentials are helping organizations minimize unauthorized transactions and strengthen payment control. The wider adoption of tokenization technologies is further improving transaction security by protecting sensitive payment information across digital and e-commerce platforms. In addition to enhanced fraud protection, virtual cards are helping enterprises streamline accounts payable operations through automated reconciliation and improved transaction tracking. These capabilities are enabling finance teams to reduce manual processes, strengthen compliance oversight, and gain better visibility into corporate spending across complex supplier and procurement networks.

Jayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, “Assessment of the virtual cards market increasingly requires visibility into payment workflow changes, issuer strategies, and commercial adoption patterns across regions. Mordor Intelligence combines structured primary research with ongoing market tracking to provide decision-makers with a balanced view grounded in observable transaction and enterprise spending trends.”

Increasing Shift Toward Automated B2B Payment and Accounts Payable Solutions

Organizations are rapidly transitioning from paper-based payment processes to digital virtual card systems that integrate directly with enterprise resource planning and accounts payable platforms. This shift is helping businesses accelerate payment cycles, improve supplier management, and streamline financial operations through greater automation. Growing demand for faster and more efficient procurement workflows is encouraging enterprises to adopt virtual card-enabled payment ecosystems that support automated invoicing, real-time transaction visibility, and improved working capital management. Financial institutions and payment technology providers are also expanding integration capabilities across procure-to-pay platforms, making virtual card adoption easier for both mid-sized and large enterprises.

Virtual Cards Market Share by Region

Asia-Pacific is quickly establishing itself as a leading region for virtual card usage, fueled by the popularity of super-apps, digital wallets, and broader cashless payment adoption. As digital ecosystems become more integrated into everyday transactions, tokenized credentials are being used more widely for secure online payments. The expansion of instant payment systems and stronger digital identity frameworks is further supporting this shift. In addition, growing demand from cross-border shopping, travel, and business payments is pushing issuers and platforms to embed virtual card solutions more deeply into digital services across the region. This shift is also encouraging greater collaboration between fintech firms, banks, and technology providers to improve interoperability. As a result, virtual cards are becoming a more seamless part of everyday financial activity across both consumer and enterprise use cases.

North America remains a leading region in the virtual cards market, supported by a well-established commercial card ecosystem, strong use of accounts payable automation, and a large enterprise base that benefits from rewards and improved cash flow management. The region is also seeing progress in regulatory and infrastructure development, including open banking initiatives that make data sharing and system integration easier for virtual card funding and reconciliation. At the same time, issuers are increasingly embedding virtual card capabilities into ERP and procurement platforms, allowing finance teams to manage payments directly within their existing workflows. Growing adoption among corporates for managing short-term funding needs is further supporting usage across business payments. Overall, these factors continue to reinforce North America’s strong position in both B2B and consumer segments of the market.

Major Segments Highlighted in the Virtual Cards Market Report

By Use



Single-Use

Multi-Use



By Payment Type



Remote Payments

Point-of-Sale (POS) Payments



By End User



Consumer

Business

By Card Type



Virtual Debit Card

Virtual Credit Card

Virtual Prepaid Card



By Region



North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Peru

Rest of South America

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Nordics (Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland)

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

South-East Asia (Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines)

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Overview – Virtual Cards Industry

Study Period 2020-2031 Market Size in 2026 USD 6.43 Trillion Market Size Forecast 2031 USD 15.14 Trillion Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 18.67% during 2026-2031 Fastest Growing Market for 2026-2031 Asia Pacific is projected to record the fastest growth rate Segments Covered By Use, Payment Type, End User, Card Type, and Geography Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa Customization Scope Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.

Virtual Cards Companies: Covers a global overview, market-level insights, key segments, available financial information, and strategic analysis. It also covers leading companies with their market positions and shares, along with products, services, and recent developments.

American Express Company

Mastercard Incorporated

Visa Inc.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marqeta Inc.

Stripe Inc.

PayPal Holdings Inc.

WEX Inc.

Corpay (Fleetcor)

AirPlus International

Revolut Ltd.

Brex Inc.

Adyen N.V.

Citi (Citigroup Inc.)

BMO Financial Group

MineralTree Inc.

Billtrust Inc.

Fraedom Holdings Ltd.

Coupa



Tribal Credit

Get in-depth industry insights on the Virtual Cards Market Research Report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/virtual-cards-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Explore related reports from Mordor Intelligence

Global Credit Cards Market: The credit cards market is projected to grow in transaction value from USD 14.80 trillion in 2025 to USD 15.36 trillion in 2026, reaching USD 18.48 trillion by 2031, at a 3.77% CAGR during 2026–2031. Growth is supported by steady expansion in digital and contactless payments, even as issuers shift toward fee-based and analytics-driven revenue models due to regulatory pressure and easing interchange yields. Networks are also enhancing tokenization and authentication to strengthen online payment security, improve approval rates, and reduce fraud risks.

UK Virtual Cards Market Share: The UK virtual cards market is analyzed across key segments including use type, payment method, end user, and card type. It covers both single-use and multi-use cards, along with remote and point-of-sale payment applications. The market also includes consumer and business adoption, as well as virtual debit, credit, and prepaid card categories. All forecasts are presented in terms of market value in USD.

Europe Virtual Cards Market Growth: The Europe virtual cards market is fairly fragmented, with global payment networks such as Mastercard and Visa providing tokenization and underlying scheme infrastructure, while issuers include B2B-focused providers, embedded finance platforms, and challenger banks that manage direct customer relationships. A growing share of European e-commerce transactions now relies on network tokens instead of static card details, helping improve authorization success and reduce fraud risk.

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