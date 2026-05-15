Fiber Optics Market Size to Worth USD 19.73 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiber Optics Market Size & Growth Outlook:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Fiber Optics Market Size was valued at USD 9.99 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 19.73 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.02% during 2026–2035.”

Rising Demand for High-Speed Digital Infrastructure and 5G Rollout Driving Fiber Optics Market Growth Globally

The arguments behind fiber optics growth potential rest on principles of physics that are immutable and it transmits data with less loss over greater distances and faster than its competition along with an ability to withstand electromagnetic interference better than copper and wirelessly transmitted information (in high bandwidth applications). With the ever-increasing volumes of data that need to be carried via telecommunications networks due to streaming media, cloud computing, AI computations, and IoT-based sensor networks, the differentials between the benefits offered by fiber optic technology and other competing solutions continue to widen, not narrow.

Fiber Optics Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025 : 9.99 Billion

: 9.99 Billion Market Size by 2035 : 19.73 Billion

: 19.73 Billion CAGR : 7.02% during 2026–2035

: 7.02% during 2026–2035 Base Year : 2025

: 2025 Forecast Period : 2026–2035

: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Corning Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Prysmian Group

CommScope Holding Company, Inc.

Nexans S.A.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Fujikura Ltd.

OFS Fitel, LLC

LS Cable & System Ltd.

Hengtong Group

Sterlite Technologies Ltd.

Broadcom Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Zyxel Communications

Lumentum Holdings Inc.

II-VI Incorporated (Coherent Corp.)

AFL Global

Belden Inc.

Optical Cable Corporation (OCC)

Fiber Optics Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Single-mode, Multi-mode, Plastic Optical Fiber (POF))

• By Application (Telecom, Oil & Gas, Military & Aerospace, BFSI, Medical, Railway, Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Types

The multi-mode fibers had the largest share in the Fiber Optics Market with 51.3% in 2025. This is attributed to the wide usage of such fibers in business enterprises, data centers, and even in short-distance transmissions. The plastic optical fiber (POF) will experience the highest growth rate due to its versatility, low-cost deployment, and increasing demand from automotive networks and consumer electronics.

By Application

The Telecom market segment has the largest share of the Fiber Optics Market in 2025 at 40.3%, considering the constant deployment of 5G technology, FTTH expansion, and upgrading of backbone networks around telecom providers globally. The fastest-growing market segment is the medical segment owing to the increased use of fiber optics in endoscopes, surgery-imaging systems, telemedicine, and artificial intelligence diagnostic technologies.

Fiber Optics Market Regional Insights:

For the Asia Pacific region, it was seen that more than 29.7% of the Fiber Optics Market belonged to Asia Pacific, backed by the large infrastructure development projects in China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The factors behind the increasing fiber optic installations in the region include rapid urbanization, broadband initiatives from the government, and manufacturing capabilities.

North America is a leading region in the global Fiber Optics Market, with the U.S. pushing an accelerated fiber deployment cycle driven by federal infrastructure funding, carrier investment programs and unprecedented hyperscale data centre construction.

The U.S. Fiber Optics Market is projected to grow from USD 3.10 Billion in 2025 to USD 6.12 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 7.02%. U.S. Fiber Optics Market growth is fueled by massive government-funded broadband deployment efforts, higher levels of FTTH installations, and fast-growing numbers of hyperscale data centers due to artificial intelligence computing needs. The role of government-funded broadband initiatives, like BEAD, is to ensure faster development of broadband in rural communities, while telcos are expanding their fiber network at a rapid pace. In addition, rising need for high-speed connectivity between data centers will further contribute to long-term capital investments.

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Recent Developments:

2025: CommScope announced an official partnership with the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team as their Official Connectivity Partner in February 2025, with the collaboration enhancing the team's trackside operations through advanced fiber-based network solutions for real-time data connectivity and race-day telemetry support systems operating under extreme conditions.

CommScope announced an official partnership with the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team as their Official Connectivity Partner in February 2025, with the collaboration enhancing the team's trackside operations through advanced fiber-based network solutions for real-time data connectivity and race-day telemetry support systems operating under extreme conditions. 2025: Corning expanded fiber optic cable production capacity at its U.S. manufacturing facilities, specifically targeting the hyperscale data center and FTTH broadband market segments experiencing record demand growth from AI infrastructure investment and carrier network expansion programs funded under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Exclusive Sections of the Fiber Optics Market Report (The USPs):

5G & HIGH-BANDWIDTH NETWORK EXPANSION ANALYSIS – helps you understand fiber demand driven by telecom densification and next-generation wireless infrastructure deployment.

– helps you understand fiber demand driven by telecom densification and next-generation wireless infrastructure deployment. DATA CENTER INTERCONNECTIVITY & AI INFRASTRUCTURE INSIGHTS – helps you evaluate fiber demand growth from hyperscale cloud and AI computing ecosystems.

– helps you evaluate fiber demand growth from hyperscale cloud and AI computing ecosystems. FTTH AND BROADBAND EXPANSION TRACKER – helps you assess global government-led broadband rollout programs and rural connectivity expansion.

– helps you assess global government-led broadband rollout programs and rural connectivity expansion. MATERIAL & TECHNOLOGY ADVANCEMENT ANALYSIS – helps you analyze innovations in plastic optical fiber, low-loss glass fiber, and advanced cabling systems.

– helps you analyze innovations in plastic optical fiber, low-loss glass fiber, and advanced cabling systems. INDUSTRIAL AND HEALTHCARE ADOPTION ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate fiber penetration across healthcare systems, manufacturing automation, and mission-critical industrial networks.

– helps you evaluate fiber penetration across healthcare systems, manufacturing automation, and mission-critical industrial networks. REGIONAL DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT OUTLOOK – helps you track how national digitalization strategies and smart infrastructure programs are shaping fiber deployment globally.

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