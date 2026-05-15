AGTC-501 Sales Forecast and Market Size Analysis Report 2026-2034 with Focus on United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, and Japan

Dublin, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AGTC-501 Sales Forecast and Market Size Analysis - 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers an in-depth overview of AGTC-501's market potential in Retinitis pigmentosa across the US, EU4, UK, and Japan. It evaluates AGTC-501's therapeutic impact, research, development, regulatory milestones, and competitive landscape, alongside emerging therapies. This analysis provides comprehensive sales forecasts, SWOT analysis, and insights into cost estimates, pricing strategies, and regional variations.

AGTC-501 Analytical Perspective

Complete market assessment is available, projecting sales data and providing a competitive intelligence framework that includes the evaluation of rivals and emerging products in the market. The report discusses regulatory and commercial milestones, emphasizing AGTC-501's competitive edge and unique selling points.

Conclusion

AGTC-501 is positioned to redefine the treatment landscape for XLRP, driven by strong clinical data and strategic market insights. Its path to potential regulatory approval and commercial success is reinforced by ongoing development activities and market analysis.

Key Factors Driving AGTC-501 Growth

AGTC-501, a promising gene therapy for X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP), is making significant strides in clinical development. Here are key factors propelling its growth:

Strong Clinical Efficacy with Durable Response

In the Phase II SKYLINE trial, approximately 63% of high-dose treated eyes exhibited a ?7 dB improvement in retinal sensitivity at 12 months, compared to 0% in low-dose or untreated groups.

Results were sustained at 24 months with a ~57% response rate, confirming long-term efficacy benefits.

Extended follow-up (up to 36 months) demonstrated continued visual function improvement, reinforcing the therapy's potential for regulatory approval and commercial adoption.

Favorable Safety and Tolerability Profile

Safety across trials has been impressive, with no clinically significant issues and mostly mild-to-moderate adverse events, which mitigates risks associated with gene therapy commercialization.

High Unmet Medical Need

Currently, no approved treatments target RPGR mutations in XLRP. This unmet need underscores the opportunity for orphan drug status, premium pricing, and rapid market adoption.

First-in-Class Disease-Modifying Potential

As a pioneer in delivering a functional RPGR gene via AAV vector, AGTC-501 is poised to become the first gene therapy for XLRP, addressing the underlying genetic cause.

Advancement into Pivotal Trials

Phase II/III VISTA and DAWN pivotal trials are underway, with early DAWN results showing promise in low luminance visual acuity, marking a significant development milestone.

Durable One-Time Treatment Paradigm

Designed as a single subretinal administration, AGTC-501 is showing sustained efficacy up to 36 months, highlighting a one-time treatment model's viability.

AGTC-501 Recent Developments

Beacon Therapeutics showcased 36-month interim results from the Phase I/II HORIZON trial at the 24th EURETINA Congress, bringing attention to AGTC-501's advancements.

AGTC-501 Market Insights and Growth Projections

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. AGTC-501 Overview in potential indication like Retinitis pigmentosa

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. AGTC-501 Clinical Development

2.2.1. AGTC-501 Clinical studies

2.2.2. AGTC-501 Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile



3. AGTC-501 Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging AGTC-501 Therapies)



5. AGTC-501 Market Assessment

5.1. AGTC-501 Market Outlook in potential indications

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. AGTC-501 Market Size in the 7MM for potential indications

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. AGTC-501 Market Size in the United States for potential indications

5.3.2. AGTC-501 Market Size in Germany for potential indications

5.3.3. AGTC-501 Market Size in France for potential indications

5.3.4. AGTC-501 Market Size in Italy for potential indications

5.3.5. AGTC-501 Market Size in Spain for potential indications

5.3.6. AGTC-501 Market Size in the United Kingdom for potential indications

5.3.7. AGTC-501 Market Size in Japan for potential indications



6. AGTC-501 SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4ietmt

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