JORVEZA Sales Forecast and Market Size Analysis Report 2026-2034 with Focus on United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, and Japan

Dublin, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "JORVEZA Sales Forecast and Market Size Analysis - 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

JORVEZA, the first approved targeted corticosteroid for eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), plays a significant role in the expanding therapeutic landscape for this chronic esophageal condition. Approved in the EU since 2018, this orodispersible tablet offers a crucial pharmacological option for adults with EoE, thanks in part to orphan drug designation which enhances market incentives and exclusivity.

JORVEZA's innovative delivery, as a tablet that dissolves in the mouth and esophagus, improves local contact time with inflamed tissues, driving symptomatic relief and clinical remission, as demonstrated by pivotal trials where approximately 58% of patients achieved clinico-pathological remission. Moreover, ~74-75% of these patients maintained control over longer periods compared to ~4% in placebo groups.

The market for EoE treatments is witnessing rapid expansion, driven by heightened awareness, diagnosis, and improved treatment options. Analysts forecast that the global market for EoE will grow at double-digit CAGRs, notably ~28% from 2023 to 2033, reflecting increasing patient demand for effective therapies. Corticosteroids, including JORVEZA, are poised to maintain a strong market presence, due to their proven efficacy and guideline endorsements.

Before newer biologics like Dupilumab, healthcare providers typically employed off-label topical steroids such as budesonide for EoE. JORVEZA's approval has shifted reliance towards an evidence-based treatment. Despite the emergence of biologics, its use remains prevalent owing to cost and provider preference for established steroid treatments.

With the EoE market evolving, JORVEZA faces competition from new entries such as targeted biologics and small molecules aiming at severe cases. Nevertheless, its established status and affordability in milder conditions underpin its continued market relevance.

Recent updates to the Australian PBS have broadened JORVEZA's prescribability, increasing accessibility for patients across diverse clinical settings in Australia.

The report "JORVEZA Sales Forecast and Market Size Analysis - 2034" provides an in-depth exploration of JORVEZA's prospects for approved use in EoE and potential applications such as graft-versus-host disease and gastrointestinal disorders within the 7MM, including the US, EU, and Japan. This report covers sales forecasts, MoA, dosage, regulatory milestones, and competitive dynamics, offering a comprehensive view of JORVEZA's market performance and future trajectory.

JORVEZA's formulation as an orodispersible budesonide tablet allows for targeted action within the esophagus, minimizing systemic absorption and associated side effects. Approved by the EMA in 2018, JORVEZA is marketed across Europe, Australia, and Canada by Dr. Falk Pharma. Its evidence-based approach and strategic positioning offer a durable solution for EoE management.

The comprehensive report provides granular insights into pricing strategies, competitive landscape, and potential revenue, assisting stakeholders in making informed decisions regarding their therapeutic portfolios and strategies in the dynamic immunology domain.

Key areas highlighted include JORVEZA's unique advantages, regulatory milestones, sales forecasts, potential new indications, and strategic market positioning, alongside emerging competitors poised to reshape the treatment landscape.



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