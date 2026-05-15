GIMOTI Sales Forecast and Market Size Analysis Report 2026-2034 with Focus on United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, and Japan

Dublin, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GIMOTI Sales Forecast and Market Size Analysis - 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "GIMOTI Sales Forecast, and Market Size Analysis - 2034" report offers detailed insights into its applications like chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and diabetic gastroparesis, within major markets. It encompasses forecasts, mechanisms of action, dosage, and administration details, regulatory milestones, and R&D activities, offering a thorough landscape of GIMOTI's market performance and competitive positioning.

Growing Prevalence of Gastroparesis, Especially in Diabetic Patients

GIMOTI's growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of gastroparesis, especially among diabetics. Approximately 9.3% of individuals with diabetes develop this condition, necessitating effective treatments. With over 537 million adults affected by diabetes globally, the potential patient pool is vast. Diabetic gastroparesis represents about 44.6% of the gastroparesis treatment market, positioning therapies like GIMOTI for substantial commercial opportunity.

As the global diabetes rate rises, the demand for solutions such as GIMOTI is expected to grow, offering a viable alternative to oral therapies that often prove unreliable due to impaired gastric emptying in these patients.

Differentiated Nasal Delivery Addressing Limitations of Oral Therapies

GIMOTI stands out as the FDA's first approved nasal spray formulation of metoclopramide. This delivery method bypasses the gastrointestinal tract, ensures more consistent absorption, offers quicker therapeutic onset, and provides a solution for those with frequent vomiting, making it an attractive choice over oral formulations. This novel delivery technology is fostering strong physician adoption.

Strong Commercial Growth Since Launch

Since its commercialization, GIMOTI has experienced significant revenue increases year-over-year. Key milestones include USD 2.5 million in sales in 2022 with a 179% increase from 2021, USD 5.2 million in 2023, and USD 10.2 million projected for 2024. Quarterly figures show persistent growth, with Q2 2025 sales at USD 3.8 million, marking a 47% year-over-year rise. This progress highlights burgeoning physician awareness, enhanced pharmacy distribution, and widening patient access.

Expanding Prescriber Base and Improved Patient Access

The expansion in prescriber base and pharmacy access is another catalyst for growth. Metrics indicate a 46% increase in prescribers in 2024, a 72% rise in prescription fill rates, and a 22% boost in patient enrollments. This momentum is further supported by Evoke Pharma's transition to ASPN specialty pharmacies, optimizing prescription completion rates and access.

Favorable Real-World Evidence Supporting Clinical and Economic Benefits

Real-world data affirm GIMOTI's benefits, showing reductions in emergency room visits and hospitalizations compared to oral metoclopramide. Additionally, healthcare cost savings surpass USD 15,000 per patient within six months, reinforcing GIMOTI's value proposition for healthcare providers and payers.

Patent Protection Extending Commercial Exclusivity

Recent intellectual property developments add to GIMOTI's long-term growth prospects. The issuance of a new US patent extends market exclusivity until November 2038, enhancing its competitive edge.

GIMOTI Recent Developments

In August 2025, Evoke Pharma announced a new US patent for GIMOTI, US Patent No. 12,377,064, covering its use for treating moderate to severe gastroparesis symptoms, thus solidifying its market stance.

GIMOTI is a needle-free alternative to oral or injectable metoclopramide, administered intranasally at 15 mg per actuation. Administered up to four times daily, it's indicated for acute gastroparesis with predefined treatment duration due to tardive dyskinesia risks.

The market report provides comprehensive analysis including patents, sales forecasts, competitive intelligence, regulatory milestones, clinical differentiators and highlights GIMOTI's strategic positioning against potential market competitors.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/onpeyv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.