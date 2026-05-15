ENDARI Sales Forecast and Market Size Analysis Report 2026-2034 with Focus on United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, and Japan

Dublin, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ENDARI Sales Forecast and Market Size Analysis - 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides detailed insights into ENDARI for conditions like Short bowel syndrome and Sickle cell anaemia. It evaluates ENDARI's current performance and future potential, covering the U.S., Europe, and Japan, along with the mechanisms and dosage details for potential indications like Thalassemia. It also analyzes ENDARI's sales forecast, market drivers, historical and predicted market performance, and emerging therapy competition.

ENDARI Drug Summary

FDA-approved in 2017, ENDARI mitigates acute complications in SCD patients aged 5 and older. This oral amino acid therapy, containing L-glutamine, improves blood cell flexibility and counters oxidative stress, requiring twice-daily administration. Key effects include reduced pain crises, with common mild side effects such as nausea and constipation.

Key Factors Driving ENDARI Growth

1. First New Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) Therapy in Nearly Two Decades

ENDARI received U.S. FDA approval in 2017, being the first new SCD treatment in nearly 20 years.

Hydroxyurea was the only main therapy prior, leaving significant unmet needs.

Impact:

Lack of competition upon launch led to rapid adoption, especially for patients not well-managed with existing therapies.

2. Reduction in Vaso-occlusive Crises and Hospitalizations

Phase III trial indicated a 25% reduction in sickle cell crises and a 33% decrease in hospitalizations.

FDA data supports fewer hospitalizations and crises versus placebo.

Impact:

The therapy's positive clinical outcomes support physician adoption and insurance reimbursement.

3. Broad Patient Population (Pediatric and Adult)

Available for patients aged 5 and above, including pediatric and adult demographics.

Impact:

Broad patient eligibility supports consistent demand growth across age groups.

4. Favorable Safety Profile and Oral Administration Advantage

As an oral therapy, ENDARI is well-tolerated with mild side effects such as nausea and constipation.

5. Use as Monotherapy or Combination Therapy

FDA labeling supports use alongside or as an alternative to hydroxyurea.

Impact:

Flexibility in therapy options boosts prescription volume growth.

6. Orphan Drug Incentives & Regulatory Support

Orphan Drug designation offers market exclusivity and development incentives.

Recent Developments for ENDARI

In January 2026, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. licensed exclusive rights to NeoImmuneTech Inc. for marketing ENDARI in the U.S. and Canada.

Scope of the ENDARI Market Report

Comprehensive product overview and research activities for approved and potential indications.

Evaluation of cost, sales performance, regulatory milestones, and development milestones.

SWOT analysis and insights into emerging therapies and market competition.

Methodology & Analytical Perspective

The market report is compiled using primary and secondary research and in-house expert analysis, featuring a comprehensive sales and market assessment for key global regions for 2020-2034.

ENDARI Market Highlights

The SCD therapy market will likely expand due to broader acceptance and increased prescriptions across immunological indications.

Emerging therapies will create competition but also facilitate ENDARI's further market penetration.

Strategic insights enhance tactical decisions for stakeholders amid evolving market dynamics.

Key Questions Addressed

Therapy classification, mechanism of action, and market positioning.

Details on clinical trials, collaborations, and regulatory milestones.

Analysis of cost-effectiveness, sales forecasts, and competitive landscape.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q91sv2

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