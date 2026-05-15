OXBRYTA Sales Forecast and Market Size Analysis Report 2026-2034 with Focus on United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, and Japan

Dublin, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "OXBRYTA Sales Forecast and Market Size Analysis - 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The OXBRYTA sales forecast report examines its market in the seven major regions, evaluating its clinical trials, competitive standing, and unique selling propositions to anticipate market changes and competitive pressures.

OXBRYTA, developed by Global Blood Therapeutics and acquired by Pfizer, is FDA-approved for treating adults and children aged four and above with sickle cell disease. As a hemoglobin S polymerization inhibitor, voxelotor enhances hemoglobin oxygen affinity, reducing sickle cell polymer formation. Available in 300 mg or 500 mg tablets, its dosage is 1500 mg daily, with potential CYP3A4 interactions noted. Common side effects include gastrointestinal discomfort and fatigue.

Key Factors Driving OXBRYTA Growth

Novel Disease-Modifying Mechanism: OXBRYTA is pioneering as a hemoglobin S polymerization inhibitor, providing a disease-modifying therapy by tackling sickling at its source, distinct from treatments like hydroxyurea.

Impact: The innovative approach captured the interest of physicians quickly, leading to early adoption among patients, particularly those facing chronic anemia.

Strong Hemoglobin Improvement: Clinical trials highlighted significant improvements in hemoglobin levels among patients, distinguishable from placebo, strengthening its market position.

Impact: These results underscored its value proposition, setting OXBRYTA apart from drugs focused solely on vaso-occlusive crises (VOC), like ADAKVEO.

Oral, Once-Daily Therapy: As a convenient oral therapy, OXBRYTA fosters better compliance compared to infusion alternatives.

Impact: Enhanced adherence has broadened its use, benefiting patients beyond specialized settings and improving real-world uptake.

Broad Label Expansion: Initial approval in 2019 for patients 12 years and older expanded to include those from age four in 2021, with clinical trials accommodating concomitant hydroxyurea therapy.

Impact: This expansion widened its addressable market, enabling its prescription for pediatric populations and supporting combination regimens.

Strong Commercial Growth and Revenue Ramp-Up: OXBRYTA achieved $328 million in 2023 revenue, with Pfizer's acquisition of Global Blood Therapeutics reflecting its anticipated commercial success.

Impact: Its growth trajectory signals robust uptake domestically and internationally, underscoring its market potential.

OXBRYTA Recent Developments

In August 2025, Pfizer announced positive data from the Phase III THRIVE-131 study for inclacumab, focusing on reducing VOCs in patients with SCD.

The "OXBRYTA Sales Forecast, and Market Size Analysis - 2034" report offers in-depth insights into OXBRYTA's positioning in markets such as the United States, European nations, and Japan, covering usage, sales forecasts, and competitor landscapes.

OXBRYTA Drug Summary

Scope of the OXBRYTA Market Report

Comprehensive product overview, including its mechanism of action, dosing, and regulatory milestones.

Current and projected sales data, market competition analysis, and insights into emerging therapies.

SWOT analysis, sales forecasts, and strategic insights to inform decision-making.

Analysis of cost-effectiveness, market positioning, and regulatory impacts across key geographical areas.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7p3lf7

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