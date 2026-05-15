ADAKVEO Sales Forecast and Market Size Analysis Report 2026-2034 with Focus on United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, and Japan

Dublin, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ADAKVEO Sales Forecast and Market Size Analysis - 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of ADAKVEO's current and potential market positioning. It examines approved and potential indications, regulatory milestones, and sales forecasts in major markets-United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), United Kingdom, and Japan.

Extensive analysis of ADAKVEO's clinical trials, efficacy, and competitive landscape is critical for stakeholders aiming to understand market dynamics. Insights on emerging therapies highlight the competitive challenges ahead, while detailed future assessments ensure strategic decision-making capabilities for investors and healthcare professionals alike.

ADAKVEO, developed by Novartis, targets P-selectin, offering a first-in-class mechanism to reduce adhesion of sickled cells and avoid vaso-occlusion. Approved by the FDA in 2019, it aids in decreasing the frequency of vaso-occlusive crises (VOCs), primarily in patients not optimally managed with hydroxyurea. Despite recent setbacks like the EMA's revocation of its marketing authorization following the STAND trial results, ADAKVEO's clinical differentiation remains a pivotal factor for its market presence.

Clinical and Commercial Impact

VOCs are the leading cause of hospital admissions in sickle cell disease (SCD), with roughly 200,000 annual ER visits in the US alone. ADAKVEO has shown substantial efficacy in reducing VOC frequency through trials like SUSTAIN, addressing a significant unmet medical need. The drug recorded ~USD 34 million in sales shortly after its 2020 launch, rising to ~USD 186 million by 2022, indicating a robust growth trajectory.

Blockbuster Potential and Market Expansion

Although initial market uptake has been moderate compared to blockbuster projections by Novartis, ADAKVEO's long-term potential is promising. With a large SCD patient base (~100,000 in the US, millions globally), expanding geographic accessibility and combination therapies could further enhance market penetration. Emphasis on increased SCD diagnosis and treatment rates across key regions also holds promise for future sales growth.

Conclusion

ADAKVEO continues to demonstrate clinical and commercial viability within the immunology landscape. As market conditions evolve, strong adoption strategies, complemented by rigorous clinical research and strategic collaborations, are essential for strengthening ADAKVEO's foothold in the global market. The market report serves as an indispensable resource for understanding ADAKVEO's trajectory and potential to become a mainstay in SCD treatment.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9afzbe

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