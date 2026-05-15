KEYTRUDA Sales Forecast and Market Size Analysis Report 2026-2034 with Focus on United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, and Japan

Dublin, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "KEYTRUDA Sales Forecast and Market Size Analysis - 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into KEYTRUDA for approved indications like NSCLC and solid tumors, and potential ones such as GBM and multiple myeloma. It details KEYTRUDA's sales forecast, market potential, and developmental activities across major markets such as the US, EU5, and Japan. The analysis includes SWOT, market competitors, and emerging therapies.

KEYTRUDA Drug Summary

KEYTRUDA (Pembrolizumab) is an immune checkpoint inhibitor blocking PD-1 to restore anti-tumor responses. Highly effective across cancers like NSCLC and melanoma, it's a frontrunner in immuno-oncology for durable responses and improved survival. Sold globally, it is administered via infusion and can be combined with other therapies based on cancer type and biomarker status.

Key Factors Driving KEYTRUDA Growth 1. Unmatched Commercial Scale and Sustained Revenue Growth

Global sales reached ~$29.5 billion in 2024, growing 18% YoY

Quarterly sales consistently exceed $7-8 billion per quarter in 2024

Growth Implication:

KEYTRUDA is the world's top-selling drug, providing a massive installed base and strong momentum for continued growth.

Broadest Label Expansion in Immuno-Oncology

Approved across multiple tumor types, including:

Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Melanoma, Head & Neck Cancer, Urothelial Cancer, Triple-negative Breast Cancer, Endometrial Cancer

Growth driven by metastatic indications and rapid expansion into earlier-stage settings

Strong Uptake in Earlier Lines of Therapy

Merck highlights increased adoption in early-stage cancers (e.g., NSCLC, TNBC)

Earlier use leads to longer treatment duration per patient

Robust Clinical Trial Engine (KEYNOTE Program)

Extensive KEYNOTE clinical program (hundreds of trials globally) has driven approvals

Continued Phase III successes like KEYNOTE-671 and KEYLYNK-001

Combination Therapy Backbone Across Oncology

Widely used in combinations with chemotherapy and targeted therapies

KEYTRUDA Recent Developments

Merck announced the pivotal Phase III LITESPARK-022 trial results for KEYTRUDA in combination with WELIREG for RCC post-nephrectomy, to be presented at ASCO GU.

Astellas Pharma revealed positive results from the Phase III EV-304 trial with PADCEV and KEYTRUDA for MIBC, assessing treatment before and after surgery.

Scope of the KEYTRUDA Market Report

Product overview, MoA, dosage, and developmental activities in approved and potential indications.

Regulatory milestones and estimated sales performance across major regions.

Patents and market positioning analysis for strategic decisions.

Forecasted sales data for KEYTRUDA until 2034.

Late-stage emerging therapies for various indications.

KEYTRUDA Competitive Landscape

Insights on competitors, market positioning, and emerging product timelines.

KEYTRUDA Market Potential & Revenue Forecast

Projected market size, peak sales forecasts, pricing strategies, and reimbursement landscape.

KEYTRUDA Competitive Intelligence

Competing drug pipeline analysis, market positioning, and SWOT relative to competitors.

KEYTRUDA Regulatory & Commercial Milestones

Regulatory approvals, expected launches, and commercial partnerships.

KEYTRUDA Clinical Differentiation

Efficacy, safety advantages, and unique selling points.

KEYTRUDA Market Report Highlights

Projected market changes due to stronger adoption and broader uptake across immunological indications.

Challenges, opportunities, and emerging competition impacting market dynamics.

Analysis of pricing trends, cost, and market positioning for strategic decisions.

Key Questions

How does KEYTRUDA perform clinically and commercially in different indications?

What are the trial statuses for early-stage treatments with KEYTRUDA?

What key collaborations and regulatory designations influence KEYTRUDA's market penetration?

How does the market scenario unfold till 2034 in regards to sales and emerging competitors?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rue6r9

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