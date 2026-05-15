COSENTYX Sales Forecast and Market Size Analysis Report 2026-2034 with Focus on United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, and Japan

Dublin, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COSENTYX Sales Forecast and Market Size Analysis - 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into COSENTYX's performance across major markets like the US, EU4, and Japan. It outlines approved indications and potential ones such as Graves ophthalmopathy and Discoid lupus erythematosus. The report covers COSENTYX's market dynamics, clinical efficacy, sales forecasts, and SWOT analysis. It explores competitive intelligence and provides strategies for commercial success in different geographies.

COSENTYX Drug Summary

COSENTYX, a fully human monoclonal antibody developed by Novartis, is approved for the treatment of several autoimmune inflammatory disorders. It targets interleukin-17A (IL-17A), reducing immune overactivity. Administered subcutaneously using various devices, COSENTYX demonstrates a strong safety profile but is contraindicated in cases of active tuberculosis.

The market report presents insights into COSENTYX's strengths, regulatory milestones, ongoing research efforts, and strategic market positioning against emerging therapies within immunology. It supports strategic decision-making and forecasts sales data up to 2034, enabling stakeholders to grasp its potential growth trajectory in the healthcare industry.

Key Factors Driving COSENTYX Growth

Blockbuster Status with Sustained Revenue

COSENTYX generated ~USD 4.98 billion in 2023 sales.

Quarterly sales consistently surpass USD 1.3-1.6 billion, driven by global demand.

Impact: A large patient base ensures recurring revenue, supporting further expansion.

Strong Growth Momentum

Achieved ~21% growth in 2023 and ~25% contribution for 2024.

Expected growth of +8-11% through 2025-2026.

Q3 2024 growth reached ~28%.

Impact: Shows consistent global expansion, beyond typical maturity-phase growth.

Expanding Medical Applications

Approved for numerous inflammatory diseases like plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.

Newer indications include hidradenitis suppurativa.

Impact: Multi-condition use increases COSENTYX's patient reach, optimizing cross-specialty adoption.

First-in-Class IL-17A Inhibitor

COSENTYX uniquely targets IL-17A, a critical inflammatory pathway cytokine.

Clinical trials show high efficacy in psoriasis.

Innovation in Lifecycle Management

Addition of intravenous formulation and exploration of new indications.

COSENTYX Recent Developments

Novartis plans a US direct-to-patient (DTP) platform in November 2025, offering COSENTYX at a 55% discount for cash-paying patients.

FDA-approved for treating multiple immune-mediated inflammatory conditions.

Used by over 1.8 million patients worldwide since 2015.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. COSENTYX Overview in approved indications like Ankylosing spondylitis, Hidradenitis suppurativa, Non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, Plaque psoriasis; as well as potential indications like Graves ophthalmopathy, Polymyalgia rheumatica, Atopic dermatitis, and Discoid lupus erythematosus

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. COSENTYX Clinical Development

2.2.1. COSENTYX Clinical studies

2.2.2. COSENTYX Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile



3. COSENTYX Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging COSENTYX Therapies)



5. COSENTYX Market Assessment

5.1. COSENTYX Market Outlook in approved and potential indications

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. COSENTYX Market Size in the 7MM for approved and potential indications

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. COSENTYX Market Size in the United States for approved and potential indications

5.3.2. COSENTYX Market Size in Germany for approved and potential indications

5.3.3. COSENTYX Market Size in France for approved and potential indications

5.3.4. COSENTYX Market Size in Italy for approved and potential indications

5.3.5. COSENTYX Market Size in Spain for approved and potential indications

5.3.6. COSENTYX Market Size in the United Kingdom for approved and potential indications

5.3.7. COSENTYX Market Size in Japan for approved and potential indications



6. COSENTYX SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ch4r3s

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