Dementia Associated With Alzheimer's Disease Market Research Report 2026: Overview of Over 80 Companies and More Than 100 Pipeline Drugs

The report identifies promising market opportunities in developing novel therapies for dementia associated with Alzheimer's disease. Over 80 companies with 100+ pipeline drugs focus on innovative approaches, such as genetically targeted treatments and enhanced drug delivery systems, particularly in mid to late-stage clinical trials.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dementia Associated With Alzheimer'S Disease - Pipeline Insight, 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a detailed overview of over 80 companies and more than 100 pipeline drugs targeting Dementia Associated With Alzheimer's Disease.

This comprehensive analysis includes drug profiles at various stages, from clinical to nonclinical, and evaluates therapeutics based on product type, development stage, administration route, and molecule type. Additionally, the report highlights inactive products within the landscape.

Global Coverage

Dementia, predominantly caused by Alzheimer's Disease (AD), manifests as a significant cognitive decline, leading to challenges in daily living activities. Characterized by amyloid-beta plaques and tau protein tangles, AD is genetically linked, especially involving mutations in APP, PSEN1, and PSEN2 genes. The genetic APOE ?4 allele is particularly associated with late-onset AD.

Diagnosis of AD-associated dementia involves comprehensive evaluations, including cognitive testing, neurological exams, and advanced imaging techniques to identify brain alterations. Despite the lack of a definitive cure, symptomatic treatments are available, primarily involving cholinesterase inhibitors and NMDA antagonists.

The report gives an expansive insight into the current scenario, including commercial assessments and detailed clinical evaluations of development-stage drugs. It discusses drug mechanisms, clinical studies, NDA approvals, technology platforms, collaborations, and market activities.

Key Highlights

The research outlines the strategic initiatives of companies aiming to address R&D challenges in Dementia Associated With Alzheimer's Disease through novel therapies. Drug development phases detail insights into specific stages like Phase II and III, highlighting pharmacological actions, collaborations, and recent breakthroughs.

Therapeutic Assessment and Development Activities

The report categorizes drugs by factors like development phase, route of administration (including intra-articular, intravenous, oral routes), and molecule types such as oligonucleotides and small molecules. It highlights ongoing therapeutic development, industry partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and significant milestones.

Emerging Drug Candidates

  • Trontinemab - F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.: An innovative amyloid-beta antibody engineered for improved brain access, currently in Phase III trials.
  • E2814 - Eisai Co., Ltd.: A targeted anti-MTBR tau antibody aiming to disrupt tau pathology, under Phase II/III evaluation.
  • MK-1167 - Merck & Co. / Neuphoria Therapeutics, Inc.: A cognitive enhancement drug, targeting nicotinic acetylcholine receptors, in Phase II trials.
  • ONO-2020 - ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.: An epigenetic modulator influencing gene expression, currently in Phase II trials.
  • ARO-MAPT - Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: A tau protein synthesis inhibitor, evaluated at Phase I/II development.
  • COYA 302 - Coya Therapeutics, Inc./Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.: A biologic with dual immunomodulatory action, preclinically evaluated for its potential to treat AD.

Report Insights

  • Dementia Associated With Alzheimer's Disease Pipeline Analysis
  • Therapeutic Assessment
  • Unmet Needs and Market Impact

Key Questions Addressed

  • Current development landscape and company efforts
  • Mid-stage and late-stage emerging therapies
  • Industry collaborations and licensing activities
  • Novel technological advancements and trends
  • Status of ongoing clinical studies

Key Industry Players

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • Eisai Co., Ltd.
  • Merck & Co. / Neuphoria Therapeutics, Inc.
  • ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.
  • Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  • Coya Therapeutics, Inc./Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Dementia Associated With Alzheimer's Disease: Overview

  • Introduction
  • Causes
  • Diagnosis
  • Treatment

Pipeline Therapeutics

  • Comparative Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

  • Assessment by Product Type
  • Assessment by Stage and Product Type
  • Assessment by Route of Administration
  • Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration
  • Assessment by Molecule Type
  • Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

Dementia Associated With Alzheimer's Disease- Analytical Perspective

Late Stage Products (Phase III)

  • Comparative Analysis

Trontinemab: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

  • Product Description
  • Research and Development
  • Product Development Activities

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

  • Comparative Analysis

MK-1167: Merck & Co. / Neuphoria Therapeutics, Inc.

  • Product Description
  • Research and Development
  • Product Development Activities

Early Stage Products (Phase I/II)

  • Comparative Analysis

ARO-MAPT: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

  • Product Description
  • Research and Development
  • Product Development Activities

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

  • Comparative Analysis

COYA 302: Coya Therapeutics, Inc/Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

  • Product Description
  • Research and Development
  • Product Development Activities

Inactive Products

  • Comparative Analysis

Dementia Associated With Alzheimer's Disease Key Companies

Dementia Associated With Alzheimer's Disease Key Products

Dementia Associated With Alzheimer's Disease - Unmet Needs

Dementia Associated With Alzheimer's Disease - Market Drivers and Barriers

Dementia Associated With Alzheimer's Disease - Future Perspectives and Conclusion

Dementia Associated With Alzheimer's Disease Analyst Views

Dementia Associated With Alzheimer's Disease Key Companies

Appendix

For more information about this clinical trials report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wmfcfu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
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                                Acetylcholine
                            
                            
                                Alzheimer's Disease Drugs 
                            
                            
                                Blood Brain Barrier
                            
                            
                                Central Nervous System Drugs 
                            
                            
                                Memantine
                            
                            
                                Neurotransmitter
                            

                



        


    

        
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