Dementia Associated With Alzheimer's Disease Market Research Report 2026: Overview of Over 80 Companies and More Than 100 Pipeline Drugs

Dublin, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dementia Associated With Alzheimer'S Disease - Pipeline Insight, 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a detailed overview of over 80 companies and more than 100 pipeline drugs targeting Dementia Associated With Alzheimer's Disease.

This comprehensive analysis includes drug profiles at various stages, from clinical to nonclinical, and evaluates therapeutics based on product type, development stage, administration route, and molecule type. Additionally, the report highlights inactive products within the landscape.

Global Coverage

Dementia, predominantly caused by Alzheimer's Disease (AD), manifests as a significant cognitive decline, leading to challenges in daily living activities. Characterized by amyloid-beta plaques and tau protein tangles, AD is genetically linked, especially involving mutations in APP, PSEN1, and PSEN2 genes. The genetic APOE ?4 allele is particularly associated with late-onset AD.

Diagnosis of AD-associated dementia involves comprehensive evaluations, including cognitive testing, neurological exams, and advanced imaging techniques to identify brain alterations. Despite the lack of a definitive cure, symptomatic treatments are available, primarily involving cholinesterase inhibitors and NMDA antagonists.

The report gives an expansive insight into the current scenario, including commercial assessments and detailed clinical evaluations of development-stage drugs. It discusses drug mechanisms, clinical studies, NDA approvals, technology platforms, collaborations, and market activities.

Key Highlights

The research outlines the strategic initiatives of companies aiming to address R&D challenges in Dementia Associated With Alzheimer's Disease through novel therapies. Drug development phases detail insights into specific stages like Phase II and III, highlighting pharmacological actions, collaborations, and recent breakthroughs.

Therapeutic Assessment and Development Activities

The report categorizes drugs by factors like development phase, route of administration (including intra-articular, intravenous, oral routes), and molecule types such as oligonucleotides and small molecules. It highlights ongoing therapeutic development, industry partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and significant milestones.

Emerging Drug Candidates

Trontinemab - F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.: An innovative amyloid-beta antibody engineered for improved brain access, currently in Phase III trials.

An innovative amyloid-beta antibody engineered for improved brain access, currently in Phase III trials. E2814 - Eisai Co., Ltd.: A targeted anti-MTBR tau antibody aiming to disrupt tau pathology, under Phase II/III evaluation.

A targeted anti-MTBR tau antibody aiming to disrupt tau pathology, under Phase II/III evaluation. MK-1167 - Merck & Co. / Neuphoria Therapeutics, Inc.: A cognitive enhancement drug, targeting nicotinic acetylcholine receptors, in Phase II trials.

A cognitive enhancement drug, targeting nicotinic acetylcholine receptors, in Phase II trials. ONO-2020 - ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.: An epigenetic modulator influencing gene expression, currently in Phase II trials.

An epigenetic modulator influencing gene expression, currently in Phase II trials. ARO-MAPT - Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: A tau protein synthesis inhibitor, evaluated at Phase I/II development.

A tau protein synthesis inhibitor, evaluated at Phase I/II development. COYA 302 - Coya Therapeutics, Inc./Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.: A biologic with dual immunomodulatory action, preclinically evaluated for its potential to treat AD.

Report Insights

Dementia Associated With Alzheimer's Disease Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs and Market Impact

Key Questions Addressed

Current development landscape and company efforts

Mid-stage and late-stage emerging therapies

Industry collaborations and licensing activities

Novel technological advancements and trends

Status of ongoing clinical studies

Key Industry Players

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Merck & Co. / Neuphoria Therapeutics, Inc.

ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Coya Therapeutics, Inc./Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction



Executive Summary



Dementia Associated With Alzheimer's Disease: Overview

Introduction

Causes

Diagnosis

Treatment

Pipeline Therapeutics

Comparative Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Assessment by Product Type

Assessment by Stage and Product Type

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type

Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

Dementia Associated With Alzheimer's Disease- Analytical Perspective



Late Stage Products (Phase III)

Comparative Analysis

Trontinemab: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

Comparative Analysis

MK-1167: Merck & Co. / Neuphoria Therapeutics, Inc.

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

Early Stage Products (Phase I/II)

Comparative Analysis

ARO-MAPT: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Comparative Analysis

COYA 302: Coya Therapeutics, Inc/Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

Inactive Products

Comparative Analysis

Dementia Associated With Alzheimer's Disease Key Companies



Dementia Associated With Alzheimer's Disease Key Products



Dementia Associated With Alzheimer's Disease - Unmet Needs



Dementia Associated With Alzheimer's Disease - Market Drivers and Barriers



Dementia Associated With Alzheimer's Disease - Future Perspectives and Conclusion



Dementia Associated With Alzheimer's Disease Analyst Views



Dementia Associated With Alzheimer's Disease Key Companies



Appendix

For more information about this clinical trials report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wmfcfu

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