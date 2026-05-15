LALIGA Launches GOALITOS, an AI-Powered, Family-Oriented Series Developed with WSC Sports

MADRID, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LALIGA recently premiered GOALITOS, its first original children’s series created in collaboration with WSC Sports. The innovative animated project combines entertainment, education and advanced GenAI technology to deliver a dedicated space for younger fans while reinforcing the values of sports in a safe and engaging environment.

Developed through WSC Studios, the human-led, AI-powered media and IP studio within WSC Sports, GOALITOS represents a new model for original sports content creation.

By bringing together LALIGA’s innovation and vision for youth engagement and WSC Studios’ editorial and creative expertise, powered by generative AI, GOALITOS introduces a new model for original sports content. The project enables scalable, multilingual storytelling and cross-platform distribution designed to build long-term, recurring engagement with the next generation of fans.

The series will be distributed weekly across LALIGA broadcasters, the league’s own channels and digital platforms, including YouTube, and other platforms within LALIGA’s digital ecosystem.

GOALITOS is produced in Spanish, English and Arabic and follows three animated characters, Rafa, Luna and Max, who dream of becoming elite football players in the real world. Each five-minute episode, published every Friday, blends LALIGA news with dynamic and educational segments tailored to young audiences. The format activates LALIGA’s full digital ecosystem through clips, teasers, vertical content, app integrations and interactive elements such as challenges and quizzes.

“At LALIGA, we have been committed to technology as a strategic driver of transformation for years. With GOALITOS, we are taking it a step further: we are using artificial intelligence to create educational, engaging content specifically designed for a young audience, conveying the values of sport in a format tailored to them. We want to be pioneers in the industry by offering a space dedicated to young people, with the highest quality and the backing of leading technology partners,” says Jorge de la Vega, general director of business at LALIGA.

“GOALITOS reflects how original sports IP can be built at scale without compromising creativity,” said Daniel Shichman, CEO and Co-Founder of WSC Sports. “Through WSC Studios, we combine deep sports storytelling expertise with specialized kids content development and our proprietary AI infrastructure. By integrating authentic match footage into an animated universe built for young audiences, we’re creating a new format that helps leagues engage the next generation of fans beyond the live match and build lasting franchise value.”

Artificial Intelligence underpins the entire creative and production process of the series. Powered by WSC Studios’ AI technology and proprietary Large Sports Model, the workflow spans narrative development based on sports data, automated highlight generation, full-body character animation, fine-tuned text-to-speech models based on real kids-voice-actors licensed voices, multilingual production, auto-cropping and platforms repurposing, and dynamic graphic adaptation for multiple platforms. Automated translation, dubbing and localization systems ensure cultural relevance and narrative consistency across global markets.

With its first season, GOALITOS reinforces LALIGA’s position as a leader in sports innovation and demonstrates how AI-powered original content can expand football’s reach and deepen global fandom.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c499c8f7-0249-499d-9de8-5f5fe23c00fe