DYSPORT Sales Forecast and Market Size Analysis Report 2026-2034 with Focus on United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, and Japan

Dublin, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DYSPORT Sales Forecast and Market Size Analysis - 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides detailed insights into Dysport's performance in approved indications such as Blepharospasm and Glabellar Lines, as well as potential indications like Migraine and Urinary Incontinence. This report includes sales forecasts, developmental activities, SWOT analysis, and competition insights for the 7MM markets, including the US, EU4, UK, and Japan, covering the period from 2020 to 2034.

Dysport, a botulinum toxin type A formulation by Ipsen, is used for various medical conditions including cervical dystonia and spasticity. It offers a wider diffusion profile for broader muscle coverage and dosing tailored by units/kg. Despite its benefits, it carries a boxed warning for distant spread of toxin effects.

In January 2026, Ipsen presented new findings at the TOXINS 2026 conference in Madrid, Spain, highlighting Dysport's efficacy across multiple neurological conditions, expanding the evidence for its diverse applications.



Key Factors Driving DYSPORT Growth

Expansion of the Global Neuromodulator / Aesthetic Injectable Market

The rapid expansion of the botulinum toxin and aesthetic injectables market is a key driver of Dysport's sales. These products are among the top minimally invasive cosmetic procedures globally. The market is expected to reach approximately $11.3B by 2028 with an 8% CAGR. Key growth drivers include the acceptance of minimally invasive procedures, an aging population, increased disposable income in emerging markets, and the use of neuromodulators in preventive aesthetics.



Strong Sales Growth Within Galderma's Injectable Aesthetics Portfolio

Dysport exhibits strong commercial performance in Galderma's portfolio, with neuromodulator sales reaching $1.47B in 2025, a 14.3% year-over-year increase. In 2024, the neuromodulator category generated $1.29B, reflecting 11.8% year-over-year growth. Dysport's performance is buoyed by increasing physician demand and an expanding patient base.



Competitive Pricing and Physician Preference

Dysport has established itself as a cost-effective alternative to Botox, holding an estimated 12% market share compared to Botox's 72%. Its competitive pricing, rapid onset of action, and clinical efficacy in aesthetic and therapeutic applications promote adoption in price-sensitive segments.



Broad Indication Portfolio in Therapeutic Neurology

Dysport's market position is reinforced by its applications in neurological disorders such as cervical dystonia and spasticity. Therapeutic indications provide reimbursed treatment revenue and larger dosing requirements, expanding the target market beyond cosmetic uses.



Geographic Expansion and Market Penetration

Dysport is approved in various global markets, showing notable growth in Europe, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific. International markets serve as a significant growth engine, with emerging markets displaying rapid expansion of medical aesthetics clinics and increased middle-class spending on cosmetic procedures.



DYSPORT Recent Developments



Scope of the DYSPORT Market Report

This report provides a comprehensive product overview, detailing the mechanism, dosage, research, development in approved and potential indications, regulatory milestones, and forecasted sales up to 2034. It includes competitive landscape analysis and strategic insights to support decision-making processes in the marketplace.



DYSPORT Market Potential & Revenue Forecast

Projected market size, sales potential, pricing strategies, and reimbursement landscape are covered. The analysis of current and emerging competitors is also discussed.



DYSPORT Market Report Highlights

Dysport's market scenario is poised for change, driven by strong adoption and increased prescriptions across numerous indications. Other emerging products are expected to give significant competition, affecting the market landscape.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. DYSPORT Overview in approved indications like Blepharospasm, Equinus foot deformity, Facial wrinkles, Glabellar lines Hyperhidrosis, Muscle spasticity, Neurogenic bladder, Spasm, Torticollis; as well as potential indication like Migraine, Musculoskeletal disorders, and Urinary incontinence

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. DYSPORT Clinical Development

2.2.1. DYSPORT Clinical studies

2.2.2. DYSPORT Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile



3. DYSPORT Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging DYSPORT Therapies)



5. DYSPORT Market Assessment

5.1. DYSPORT Market Outlook in approved and potential indications

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. DYSPORT Market Size in the 7MM for approved and potential indications

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. DYSPORT Market Size in the United States for approved and potential indications

5.3.2. DYSPORT Market Size in Germany for approved and potential indications

5.3.3. DYSPORT Market Size in France for approved and potential indications

5.3.4. DYSPORT Market Size in Italy for approved and potential indications

5.3.5. DYSPORT Market Size in Spain for approved and potential indications

5.3.6. DYSPORT Market Size in the United Kingdom for approved and potential indications

5.3.7. DYSPORT Market Size in Japan for approved and potential indications



6. DYSPORT SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y7rqc1

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