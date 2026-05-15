OCREVUS Sales Forecast and Market Size Analysis Report 2026-2034 with Focus on United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, and Japan

Dublin, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "OCREVUS Sales Forecast and Market Size Analysis - 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report delivers in-depth insights into OCREVUS for MS in the US, EU4, UK, and Japan for 2020-2034. The report covers OCREVUS's current usage, market potential, sales forecasts, functional mechanism, dosing, and R&D progress. It also explores historical and current performance, future assessments, SWOT analysis, competitive landscape, and emerging therapies.

OCREVUS Drug Summary

OCREVUS (ocrelizumab) is FDA-approved for treating RMS and PPMS, administered intravenously biannually or subcutaneously. It targets CD20-positive B cells, diminishing antigen presentation, autoantibody production, and inflammatory cytokine release. Key trials demonstrated substantial efficacy and prolonged MRI and neurofilament light chain effects. Side effects include infusion reactions and infection risks, necessitating HBV screening and PML monitoring. The report provides detailed sales data, growth drivers, and barriers.

Scope of the OCREVUS Market Report

The report presents a complete overview, detailing OCREVUS's mechanism, dosage, regulatory milestones, and development activities. It includes cost estimates, sales performance, patent information, and market forecasts till 2034. Emerging therapies and a SWOT analysis enhance understanding of OCREVUS's market position across major regions.

Key Factors Driving OCREVUS Growth

Large and Unmet Patient Population in MS

OCREVUS treats both relapsing and progressive forms of MS, a chronic neurological disease affecting millions worldwide. It is among the few approved options for PPMS, emphasizing its demand among RMS patients seeking high-efficacy CD20-targeted therapies. This comprehensive disease coverage increases its addressable patient base beyond treatments targeting a single MS subtype.

Strong Clinical Profile Backed by Long-Term Data

Roche's OCREVUS showcases significant benefits in slowing disease progression, with long-term follow-up data demonstrating reduced disability progression in both relapsing MS and PPMS. These results bolster neurologists' confidence, sustaining prescription growth.

Subcutaneous (SC) Approval Improving Accessibility

The regulatory approval of OCREVUS's subcutaneous 10-minute injection version significantly enhances accessibility. This biannual alternative to traditional IV infusion, approved by the US FDA and European regulators, broadens usage, improving convenience for clinics lacking infusion infrastructure.

Continued Uptake and Global Sales Contribution

OCREVUS remains a leading growth asset for Roche. In 2024, it generated ~CHF 6.7 billion (~US$7.6 billion) in global sales, marking a 9% increase year-over-year. Again in 2025, OCREVUS was among Roche's top five growth drivers, contributing significantly to the company's pharmaceutical revenue, underscoring its commercial momentum.

Market Dynamics - Strong Demand Despite Biosimilar Pressure

Roche's pharmaceutical sector reported a 9% increase in 2025, with OCREVUS driving growth amid severe disease treatments. Its resilience helps offset losses from older products losing exclusivity, supporting long-term revenue growth.

OCREVUS Recent Developments

In February 2026, real-world clinical practice showed OCREVUS's effectiveness in maintaining disability-free status over four years in most patients, with low relapse rates and MRI activity. By four years, 39.7% with MRI data achieved no evidence of disease activity. In September 2025, Roche introduced new data for OCREVUS and the investigational BTK inhibitor fenebrutinib at the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis Congress.

Methodology

The OCREVUS market report relies on comprehensive data from internal databases, primary and secondary research, including industry journals, regulatory sites, and trade publications.

OCREVUS Analytical Perspective

The sales forecast report provides a detailed assessment of OCREVUS's market in key regions, revealing current and projected sales data until 2034. It includes clinical trials, competitive landscape insights, market potential, pricing strategies, and regulatory milestones.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. OCREVUS Overview in Approved Indications like Multiple Sclerosis

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. OCREVUS Clinical Development

2.2.1. OCREVUS Clinical Studies

2.2.2. OCREVUS Clinical Trials Information

2.2.3. Safety and Efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile



3. OCREVUS Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging OCREVUS Therapies)



5. OCREVUS Market Assessment

5.1. OCREVUS Market Outlook in Approved Indications

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. OCREVUS Market Size in the 7MM for Approved Indications

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. OCREVUS Market Size in the United States for Approved Indications

5.3.2. OCREVUS Market Size in Germany for Approved Indications

5.3.3. OCREVUS Market Size in France for Approved Indications

5.3.4. OCREVUS Market Size in Italy for Approved Indications

5.3.5. OCREVUS Market Size in Spain for Approved Indications

5.3.6. OCREVUS Market Size in the United Kingdom for Approved Indications

5.3.7. OCREVUS Market Size in Japan for Approved Indications



6. OCREVUS SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h95wsd

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