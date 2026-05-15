OFEV by Boehringer Ingelheim Sales Forecast and Market Size Analysis Report 2026-2034 with Focus on United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, and Japan

OFEV's market opportunities lie in its broadening approval for various fibrosing lung diseases, including expansion to pediatric patients, strengthening its position as a leading treatment option. Its strong sales growth, effective disease progression slowing, high unmet need, and limited generic competition further enhance its potential.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "OFEV Sales Forecast and Market Size Analysis - 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into OFEV for approved indications like IPF, ILDs, NSCLC, and systemic scleroderma. Potential indications include colorectal cancer, malignant mesothelioma, ovarian cancer, and pulmonary fibrosis across major markets including the United States, EU4, the UK, and Japan. The report covers OFEV's sales forecast, MoA, R&D, regulatory milestones, and historical and current performance. It also includes future market assessments, SWOT, and an overview of competitors and emerging therapies.

OFEV Drug Summary

OFEV, developed by Boehringer Ingelheim, is an oral kinase inhibitor initially approved in 2014 for IPF. It targets receptors for VEGFR, FGFR, and PDGFR, inhibiting fibrotic processes. It's available in 100 mg and 150 mg doses and requires management of side effects such as gastrointestinal issues. The report includes OFEV's sales, growth drivers, and challenges.

Key Factors Driving OFEV Growth 1. Blockbuster Status with Sustained Multi-Billion Revenue Base

  • OFEV generated approximately $3.8 billion in global sales in 2023 with a 12.8% YoY growth.
  • Sales increased to €3.8 billion (~$4.1B) in 2024 (+9%).
  • Ranked among top global drugs with ~$4.07B sales in 2024.
  • A strong and expanding revenue base ensures continued growth and investment, positioning OFEV as a core product for Boehringer Ingelheim.

Broad and Expanding Label Across Fibrosing Lung Diseases

  • Initially approved for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).
  • Expanded indications include SSc-ILD and chronic fibrosing ILDs with progressive phenotype.
  • Recent EU approval for pediatric patients in 2025.
  • Label expansions increase addressable patient population, driving growth in pulmonology.

Strong Clinical Efficacy in Slowing Disease Progression

  • OFEV is a tyrosine kinase inhibitor targeting pathways involved in fibrosis.
  • Clinical trials demonstrate a significant reduction in decline of FVC in IPF and other ILDs.
  • Proven ability to slow disease progression supports physician preference and reimbursement acceptance.

High Unmet Need and Growing ILD Prevalence

  • IPF and progressive ILDs have limited treatment options.
  • Increasing diagnosis rates and an aging population expand the treatable pool globally.

Limited Generic Competition

  • No widespread generic competition has yet impacted OFEV sales.
  • Competitor drug faced generic erosion, favoring OFEV uptake.

Strong Contribution to Company Growth and Global Expansion

  • OFEV is a key growth driver alongside Jardiance in Boehringer's portfolio.
  • Growth is driven across the US, Europe, and Japan, with strong uptake in respiratory medicine.

Scope of the OFEV Market Report

  • Comprehensive product overview and MoA for approved and potential indications.
  • Insights on regulatory milestones, cost estimates, and sales performance.
  • Coverage of patents information and impact of generic entry.
  • Sales forecast for approved and potential indications till 2034.
  • SWOT analysis and emerging therapies.

OFEV Analytical Perspective In-depth Market Assessment

This report provides a detailed market assessment for multiple indications and regions, projecting sales data until 2034.

OFEV Competitive Landscape

The report offers insights on competitors, emerging products, and competitive intelligence.

OFEV Market Potential & Revenue Forecast

  • Market size projection and sales potential.
  • Pricing strategies and reimbursement landscape.

OFEV Competitive Intelligence

  • Analysis of competing drugs and market positioning.

OFEV Regulatory & Commercial Milestones

  • Key regulatory approvals and commercial activities.

OFEV Clinical Differentiation

  • Efficacy and safety advantages.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ak38p

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
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