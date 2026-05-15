Bedaquiline Sales Forecast and Market Size Analysis Report 2026-2034 with Focus on United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, and Japan

Dublin, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bedaquiline Sales Forecast and Market Size Analysis - 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Bedaquiline (Sirturo) acts against M. tuberculosis by blocking ATP synthase, crucial for bacterial energy, thus effective against MDR and XDR strains. Its use involves a combination therapy over a 24-week period. It has specific approvals in the US and EU for both adults and pediatric patients.

Key Factors Driving Bedaquiline Growth

Rising Global Burden of Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis: A persistent rise in multidrug-resistant TB (MDR-TB) and extensively drug-resistant TB (XDR-TB) is a significant driver of bedaquiline's market expansion. Updated WHO guidelines favor all-oral, bedaquiline-based regimens over older, injectable methods, increasing global usage.

A persistent rise in multidrug-resistant TB (MDR-TB) and extensively drug-resistant TB (XDR-TB) is a significant driver of bedaquiline's market expansion. Updated WHO guidelines favor all-oral, bedaquiline-based regimens over older, injectable methods, increasing global usage. Expansion of National and Global TB Treatment Programs: WHO and Stop TB Partnership's enhanced guidelines boost bedaquiline use in MDR-TB treatments. Global procurement initiatives have made the drug more affordable, increasing access in low- and middle-income countries.

WHO and Stop TB Partnership's enhanced guidelines boost bedaquiline use in MDR-TB treatments. Global procurement initiatives have made the drug more affordable, increasing access in low- and middle-income countries. Market Growth and Economic Forecasts: Projections indicate the bedaquiline market could expand from approximately USD 400 million in 2025 to USD 1.5 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 13.4%. Another analysis suggests growth from USD 773 million in 2024 to USD 1.53 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 7.1%.

Projections indicate the bedaquiline market could expand from approximately USD 400 million in 2025 to USD 1.5 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 13.4%. Another analysis suggests growth from USD 773 million in 2024 to USD 1.53 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 7.1%. Inclusion in Combination Regimens and Clinical Guidelines: Bedaquiline is integral to all-oral regimens for MDR-TB, recommended by WHO, which improve adherence and treatment outcomes by reducing side effects and durations compared to older regimens.

Bedaquiline is integral to all-oral regimens for MDR-TB, recommended by WHO, which improve adherence and treatment outcomes by reducing side effects and durations compared to older regimens. Regional Growth Dynamics: Asia-Pacific, with the highest TB burden, expects high growth due to intensified TB control initiatives. North America and Europe, with advanced healthcare systems, exhibit stable growth, driven by research and MDR-TB case management.

Asia-Pacific, with the highest TB burden, expects high growth due to intensified TB control initiatives. North America and Europe, with advanced healthcare systems, exhibit stable growth, driven by research and MDR-TB case management. Expanded Access Through Generics and Supply Chain Investment: Patent expirations enable generic production, potentially reducing costs and increasing availability. Emerging market manufacturers are enhancing production, improving access through public health initiatives.

Patent expirations enable generic production, potentially reducing costs and increasing availability. Emerging market manufacturers are enhancing production, improving access through public health initiatives. Bedaquiline Recent Developments: TB Alliance's recent trial results highlight the potential of sorfequiline (TBAJ-876) in improving TB treatment when combined with bedaquiline, pretomanid, and linezolid.

Scope of the Bedaquiline Market Report

Insights into Bedaquiline's mechanism, research, development, regulatory milestones, and sales forecasts up to 2034 for various indications, including Tuberculosis, Leprosy, and Mycobacterium avium complex infections.

Current and forecasted market assessment for major markets including the US, EU4, UK, and Japan.

Competitive analysis and SWOT assessment relative to emerging therapies and existing competitors.

Cost analysis, pricing trends, and market positioning supportive for strategic decision-making.

Bedaquiline Competitive Intelligence and Market Potential

Future revenue forecasts and competitive landscape insights.

Assessment of emerging therapies and anticipated market competition dynamics.

Key Questions

What distinguishes Bedaquiline's clinical and commercial performance in Tuberculosis and potential indications?

What are Bedaquiline's clinical trial statuses, regulatory milestones, and market strategies?

How will Bedaquiline's market scenario evolve, and how does it compete with other emerging products?

What are the cost-effectiveness and market penetration strategies for Bedaquiline?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. Bedaquiline Overview in approved indications like Tuberculosis; as well as potential indications like Leprosy and Mycobacterium avium complex infections

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Bedaquiline Clinical Development

2.2.1. Bedaquiline Clinical studies

2.2.2. Bedaquiline Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile



3. Bedaquiline Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Bedaquiline Therapies)



5. Bedaquiline Market Assessment

5.1. Bedaquiline Market Outlook in approved and potential indications

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Bedaquiline Market Size in the 7MM for approved and potential indications

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Bedaquiline Market Size in the United States for approved and potential indications

5.3.2. Bedaquiline Market Size in Germany for approved and potential indications

5.3.3. Bedaquiline Market Size in France for approved and potential indications

5.3.4. Bedaquiline Market Size in Italy for approved and potential indications

5.3.5. Bedaquiline Market Size in Spain for approved and potential indications

5.3.6. Bedaquiline Market Size in the United Kingdom for approved and potential indications

5.3.7. Bedaquiline Market Size in Japan for approved and potential indications



6. Bedaquiline SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iuiaok

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