SAPHNELO Sales Forecast and Market Size Analysis Report 2026-2034 with Focus on United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, and Japan

Dublin, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "SAPHNELO Sales Forecast and Market Size Analysis - 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a detailed market assessment of SAPHNELO for SLE and other potential indications in major markets. It includes sales forecasts, clinical trials data, and a competitive landscape analysis.

SAPHNELO (Anifrolumab) is a monoclonal antibody used in moderate-to-severe SLE, inhibiting the activity of type I interferons, pivotal to lupus pathogenesis. Administered intravenously, it has shown efficacy in reducing disease activity and steroid use.

Key Factors Driving SAPHNELO Growth

First-in-Class Type I Interferon Receptor Blockade

SAPHNELO targets the central mechanisms of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) pathogenesis, offering targeted immunomodulation that differs from traditional therapies.

Robust Phase III Clinical Efficacy (TULIP Program): Demonstrated significant improvements with a BICLA response rate of 47.8% versus 31.5% for placebo in TULIP-2, indicating reduced disease activity and steroid use.

High Unmet Need in SLE: The chronic and complex nature of SLE creates a demand for safer, targeted therapies.

Expanding Global Adoption and Early Sales Growth: Approved in over 70 countries and generated approximately $483 million in the first nine months of 2025.

Shift Toward Biologic Therapies in SLE: Increased use to around 60% among moderate-severe SLE patients, positioning SAPHNELO favorably against conventional treatments.

SAPHNELO Recent Developments

In February 2026, the FDA issued a CRL for the Biologics License Application for subcutaneous SAPHNELO in adult SLE patients. AstraZeneca is working with the FDA to address the requests.

The SAPHNELO Sales Forecast and Market Size Analysis - 2034 report provides comprehensive insights into SAPHNELO's approved and potential indications in the key markets, offering a detailed analysis up to 2034.

Scope of the SAPHNELO Market Report

Comprehensive product overview including mechanism of action, dosage, and administration.

Detailed insights into regulatory milestones and development activities globally.

Sales performance, cost analysis, and anticipated market changes till 2034.

Competitor analysis and emerging therapies in the field.

Key Questions

How does SAPHNELO's mechanism of action and administration compare to other therapies?

What is the status and outcome of clinical trials for SAPHNELO in various indications?

What key partnerships and regulatory milestones affect SAPHNELO's market presence?

What are the sales forecasts and competitive challenges in key markets?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kfuokr

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