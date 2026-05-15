MN-166 Sales Forecast and Market Size Analysis Report 2026-2034 with Focus on United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, and Japan

Dublin, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MN-166 Sales Forecast and Market Size Analysis - 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into its potential and approved indications such as Allergic conjunctivitis, Asthma, Cerebrovascular disorders, Spinal cord disorders, and more across major markets including the US, EU4, the UK, and Japan. It details MN-166's sales forecast, action mechanism, and development milestones, while also analyzing its market potential, competitive landscape, and challenges. Historical and future analyses predict MN-166's role in immunological and neurodegenerative fields, reinforcing its position amidst emerging therapies.

Scope of the MN-166 Market Report

The report gives a comprehensive overview of MN-166, focusing on mechanisms, dosages, and ongoing research. Regulatory milestones, cost analysis, and forecasted sales up to 2034 for various indications are covered, alongside patents, competitor insights, and strategic positioning in the market. The report also employs a methodology based on extensive research and expert analysis to ensure its reliability.

Key Factors Driving MN-166 Growth

Advancement Through Pivotal Clinical Trials in ALS

MediciNova has completed enrollment in the COMBAT-ALS Phase II/III trial of MN-166 in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), involving 234 participants in the US and Canada. The trial evaluates efficacy, safety, and functionality over 12 months with results expected by end-2026.

MN-166 holds Orphan Drug Designations and Fast Track status from the US FDA, potentially expediting review and offering incentives like extended market exclusivity upon approval.

Prior Clinical Evidence in Progressive MS and Neuroprotection

Phase IIb studies (such as SPRINT-MS) linked MN-166 to a 26% reduction in disability progression and slower brain atrophy in progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).

Ibudilast's mechanism involves inhibiting pro-inflammatory cytokines and promoting neurotrophic factors, supporting its role in chronic neurological disorders.

Multi-Indication Development Strategy

MediciNova is targeting multiple indications for MN-166, addressing substantial unmet medical needs:

Degenerative cervical myelopathy (DCM): Progressing towards Phase III development.

Long COVID and substance use disorders: Undergoing Phase II research.

Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN): Phase II OXTOX trial nearing completion, results anticipated in 2026.

This strategy mitigates development risk and enhances growth potential should MN-166 deliver clinical benefits across multiple conditions.

Regulatory Support and Incentives

MN-166 has Orphan Drug Designation from the US FDA and EMA for ALS and other potential indications.

Fast Track Designation from the US FDA could accelerate interactions and review schedules.

Strengthening Intellectual Property and Formulation Expansion

MediciNova secured US patents for extended-release MN-166 formulations, ensuring market exclusivity until at least 2040 and providing product differentiation.

Potential future formulations, including parenteral options, could increase clinical application.

MN-166 Recent Developments

By January 2026, MediciNova announced the activation of 12 US sites in their SEANOBI study for ALS, enrolling 100 of 200 planned participants.

In December 2025, Phase 2b/3 COMBAT-ALS trial updates and patient data were presented at the 36th International Symposium on ALS/MND.

MN-166 Analytical Perspective

The report assesses MN-166's market viability, focusing on its efficacy in various treatments, competing drugs, regulatory accomplishments, and commercial milestones. The competitive landscape section highlights new therapies poised to challenge MN-166 and provides strategic intelligence regarding pricing, sales potential, and future market dynamics.

Key Questions

What class of therapy is MN-166, and how robust is its clinical and commercial performance?

What progress has been made in clinical trials for MN-166's indications?

What significant partnerships and activities are associated with MN-166's development?

What regulatory designations support MN-166, and how will they influence its market footprint?

What are the forecasted sales figures for MN-166 in major markets?

What emerging products pose a competitive threat to MN-166?

What is MN-166's cost-effectiveness and patient expense variability?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. MN-166 Overview in approved indications like Allergic conjunctivitis, Asthma, and Cerebrovascular disorders; as well as potential indications like Spinal cord disorders, Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Post acute COVID-19 syndrome, Alcoholism, Multiple sclerosis, and Opioid-related disorders

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. MN-166 Clinical Development

2.2.1. MN-166 Clinical studies

2.2.2. MN-166 Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile



3. MN-166 Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging MN-166 Therapies)



5. MN-166 Market Assessment

5.1. MN-166 Market Outlook in approved and potential indications

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. MN-166 Market Size in the 7MM for approved and potential indications

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. MN-166 Market Size in the United States for approved and potential indications

5.3.2. MN-166 Market Size in Germany for approved and potential indications

5.3.3. MN-166 Market Size in France for approved and potential indications

5.3.4. MN-166 Market Size in Italy for approved and potential indications

5.3.5. MN-166 Market Size in Spain for approved and potential indications

5.3.6. MN-166 Market Size in the United Kingdom for approved and potential indications

5.3.7. MN-166 Market Size in Japan for approved and potential indications



6. MN-166 SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6nxmth

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