ULTOMIRIS Sales Forecast and Market Size Analysis Report 2026-2034 with Focus on United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, and Japan

Dublin, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ULTOMIRIS Sales Forecast and Market Size Analysis - 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Recent phase III data showcased ULTOMIRIS's efficacy in pediatric TMA post stem cell transplantation, with an 87.2% survival rate. The "ULTOMIRIS Sales Forecast, and Market Size Analysis - 2034" report provides insightful forecasts and market positioning, coupled with competitive intelligence and regulatory landscapes.

ULTOMIRIS Drug Summary

ULTOMIRIS (Ravulizumab), developed by Alexion (AstraZeneca), is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits complement C5. Indicated for PNH, aHUS, NMOSD, and gMG, it enhances patient outcomes by binding to C5 to prevent cleavage into pro-inflammatory compounds, offering sustained inhibition with long dosing intervals. Though associated with a risk of serious infections, necessitating vaccination, its broader implication in treating rare diseases cements its market position.

ULTOMIRIS Analytical Perspective and Clinical Assessment

This section covers ULTOMIRIS's market assessment, sales data, competitive intelligence, and clinical trials information for approved and potential indications, along with strategic insights into pricing and reimbursement across geographies.

Key Factors Driving ULTOMIRIS Growth

Long-Acting C5 Inhibition With Significant Convenience Advantage

ULTOMIRIS, engineered from eculizumab, provides sustained complement blockade with fewer infusions, marked by intravenous dosing once every 8 weeks as opposed to every 2 weeks for earlier therapies. This extended dosing interval greatly reduces treatment burden and facilitates improved compliance, encouraging the switch from older inhibitors and boosting market penetration.

Rapid Conversion From Earlier Complement Therapy

Patient conversion from older therapies, particularly eculizumab, significantly drives ULTOMIRIS growth. Over 70% of PNH patients have transitioned to ULTOMIRIS, with more than 60% of newly diagnosed PNH patients in Europe starting with this therapy, strengthening AstraZeneca's market hold while enhancing patient outcomes.

Expanding Regulatory Approvals Across Multiple Rare Diseases

ULTOMIRIS has moved beyond hematology to cover neurology and nephrology, securing approvals for conditions like PNH, aHUS, gMG, and NMOSD. The 2024 FDA approval for NMOSD, based on the CHAMPION-NMOSD trial, highlights zero relapses over a 73-week follow-up, expanding the patient base significantly.

Growing Complement-Mediated Disease Market

Increasing recognition of complement pathway disorders as rare autoimmune disease drivers is expanding the treatable population for ULTOMIRIS. Rising diagnosis rates and enhanced clinical guidelines contribute to sustained demand across various disorders.

Strong Commercial Performance and Rapid Revenue Growth

Since its launch, ULTOMIRIS has seen robust commercial growth, with U.S. sales reaching $1.03 billion in the first half of 2024, up 27% from the past year. In its domain, it contributed 21% to growth in the hematological disorders market in 2023.

Scope of the ULTOMIRIS Market Report

Detailed product overview covering ULTOMIRIS's mechanism, administration, and cost insights.

Regulatory milestones, expected launches, and developmental activities.

Market and sales forecasts in major markets up to 2034.

SWOT analysis and competitive landscape with emerging therapies.

ULTOMIRIS Competitive Landscape and Revenue Forecast

Market size projections for ULTOMIRIS and key indications.

Competitive analysis and strategic positioning in comparison to existing treatments.

Commercial partnerships and regulatory pathways.

ULTOMIRIS Market Report Highlights

Forecasted market changes driven by strong adoption and expanded immunological indications.

Emphasis on novel therapies addressing market challenges and enhancing ULTOMIRIS's market dominance.

Impact analysis of emerging competitive therapies and detailed descriptions of developmental milestones.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. ULTOMIRIS Overview in approved indications like PNH, Haemolytic uraemic syndrome, Myasthenia gravis; as well as potential indications like Acute kidney injury, Delayed graft function, IgA nephropathy, Thrombotic microangiopathies

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. ULTOMIRIS Clinical Development

2.2.1. ULTOMIRIS Clinical studies

2.2.2. ULTOMIRIS Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile



3. ULTOMIRIS Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging ULTOMIRIS Therapies)



5. ULTOMIRIS Market Assessment

5.1. ULTOMIRIS Market Outlook in approved and potential indications

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. ULTOMIRIS Market Size in the 7MM for approved and potential indications

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. ULTOMIRIS Market Size in the United States for approved and potential indications

5.3.2. ULTOMIRIS Market Size in Germany for approved and potential indications

5.3.3. ULTOMIRIS Market Size in France for approved and potential indications

5.3.4. ULTOMIRIS Market Size in Italy for approved and potential indications

5.3.5. ULTOMIRIS Market Size in Spain for approved and potential indications

5.3.6. ULTOMIRIS Market Size in the United Kingdom for approved and potential indications

5.3.7. ULTOMIRIS Market Size in Japan for approved and potential indications



6. ULTOMIRIS SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qt885j

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