LUCENTIS Sales Forecast and Market Size Analysis Report 2026-2034 with Focus on United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, and Japan

Dublin, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LUCENTIS Sales Forecast and Market Size Analysis - 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report delivers insights into LUCENTIS's mechanism of action, dosage, administration, and R&D activities. It details regulatory milestones, cost estimates, regional sales performances, and competitor analyses, underscoring the drug's market potential through 2034. Detailed SWOT analysis and forecasted data help inform strategic decisions.

LUCENTIS Drug Summary

LUCENTIS, developed by Genentech (Roche), is a monoclonal antibody fragment targeting retinal disorders. The drug is available in 0.3 mg and 0.5 mg formulations and used primarily for wet AMD, DME, diabetic retinopathy, and others. It involves monthly or PRN intravitreal injections. The market report details LUCENTIS's sales, growth drivers, and challenges under multiple indications.

LUCENTIS Recent Developments

In December 2025, the FDA approved Nufymco as an interchangeable biosimilar to LUCENTIS. This new competitor, developed by Formycon and Bioeq, has entered the US market. For more detailed insights, the "LUCENTIS Sales Forecast and Market Size Analysis - 2034" report provides an extensive overview of the drug's market performance across several regions. This includes a comprehensive analysis of sales forecasts for approved indications in countries like the US, EU4, the UK, and Japan.

Key Factors Driving LUCENTIS Growth

Large and Growing Prevalence of Retinal Diseases

LUCENTIS adoption is largely driven by the increasing prevalence of retinal disorders like neovascular age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic macular edema (DME), and retinal vein occlusion (RVO). As the global population ages, more patients will require anti-VEGF therapy, bolstering LUCENTIS demand. The drug inhibits VEGF-A, combating abnormal blood vessel growth and leakage in the retina, leading to decreased instances of vision loss in these conditions.

Multiple Approved Indications Expanding the Patient Pool

LUCENTIS has obtained approvals for various retinal conditions, significantly broadening its market. Its primary indications include neovascular AMD, DME, macular edema post RVO, and diabetic retinopathy. These approvals allow for expanded usage and have driven strong sales growth globally, as ophthalmologists can prescribe LUCENTIS across multiple retinal diseases.

Proven Clinical Efficacy and Physician Trust

As one of the first anti-VEGF biologics approved for retinal diseases, LUCENTIS holds a vast repository of clinical evidence supporting its effectiveness. Clinical trials highlight significant improvements in visual acuity, reduced retinal fluid, and favorable anatomical outcomes. Long-term safety is reinforced by years of real-world usage, making LUCENTIS a staple in treatment guidelines.

Strong Historical Commercial Performance

At its peak, LUCENTIS was one of the most successful ophthalmology biologics, reaching global sales of $1.8 billion in 2019. Despite revenue declines in the face of biosimilar competition, it retains a substantial patient base.

Strong Global Commercial Infrastructure

The commercialization strength of Roche/Genentech and Novartis benefits LUCENTIS significantly. This includes established global sales networks, robust relationships with retina specialists, and wide reimbursement coverage in major healthcare systems.

Expansion into New Formulations and Treatment Strategies

Innovations such as prefilled syringes and flexible dosing regimens, like treat-and-extend strategies, enhance clinical convenience and patient adherence. These developments bolster LUCENTIS's market share.

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