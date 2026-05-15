Crypto News: Pepeto Presale Stage Announcement While Markets Ask If the XRP Price Prediction Can Reach $15

Dubai, UAE, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto's latest presale stage sold out hours ahead of schedule and new wallets enter at double last month's rate. This is not attention earned from paid promotion. The team behind the original Pepe token that crossed $7 billion is building it, and every holder doing the math on the entry price reaches the same conclusion. Rounds close faster, and every buyer who locked a position before this sellout sits on an edge that only grows from here.

Broader crypto news signals a bull cycle with XRP at the center, as the CLARITY Act cleared the Senate Banking Committee on May 14 per 24/7 Wall St after all 13 Republicans voted yes, and the XRP price prediction stretches toward $15 as the bill heads to the full Senate floor.

Crypto News: Pepeto Presale Accelerates as the XRP Price Prediction Builds Momentum

Pepeto is burning through presale rounds at a pace the last two cycles never matched, and every trader who lived through the last one knows entries during fear pay the hardest. The XRP price sits at $1.48 after the CLARITY Act passed committee, with spot ETFs holding $1.32 billion in cumulative inflows and $26 million added in a single day per Coinbase.

The CLARITY Act passing committee changes the entire picture for XRP, with Senator Kennedy locking in the 13th vote on May 13 and Polymarket odds for full passage now at 73%. The XRP price jumped 2% on the news and now targets $1.80 as capital positions for the full Senate vote. 24/7 Wall St maps a path to $3 by Q4 2026 if the bill clears both chambers, and Changelly holds the long-term target at $15 by 2050 while Standard Chartered projects $2.80 by year-end.

With the XRP price at $1.48 the token still needs 10x to hit $15. An audited presale at this stage delivers what established coins cannot, and the sharpest money holds large caps for the steady move but stacks a presale alongside it because that one position separates a good year from a generational one.

Inside the Pepeto Project Drawing the Full Market's Attention

Pepeto runs a zero-fee exchange with AI contract checks across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, and every trade after launch feeds buying pressure straight back to holders who locked in early.

Every serious portfolio this cycle needs one position with real breakout potential, and Pepeto fills that role faster than anything else. The Pepe ecosystem connection pulls large holders in because community momentum tracks the curve that made DOGE millionaires, and the Elon Musk talk across X, Telegram, and Reddit keeps attention building. The former Binance developer, a SolidProof audit on every contract, and 174% APY staking give the project a foundation that turns attention into commitment.

DOGE created massive wealth with nothing built behind it, and Pepeto brings that same force paired with an exchange that keeps buying pressure growing after listing, a pattern crypto news confirms every cycle. One wallet turned $8,000 of SHIB into $5.7 billion at the peak per Yahoo Finance, with zero products behind it, and watching the XRP price prediction climb toward $15 over years feels slow compared to what Pepeto could deliver in weeks.

Conclusion

People chase life-changing returns every cycle, but the ones who reach them share one trait: they moved before the rest caught on. XRP at $1.48 after the CLARITY Act passed committee shows what a large cap can do, but it also shows the ceiling, and Pepeto removes that ceiling entirely because the exchange tools alone justify multiples while the community reach on top carries no upper limit, the same force that outran the Dogecoin rally and created thousands of millionaires from early buyers.

Speed is everything now because Pepeto could list any day, and waiting is exactly how millions let early XRP, early DOGE, and every presale-stage entry that built seven-figure wallets pass them by. A few months from now this is either a story about a first million in crypto news or a regret that no amount of time erases.

Join the Pepeto Presale Before the Exchange Listing Closes the Window

FAQs

Can the XRP price prediction reach $15 and what needs to happen first?

XRP reaching $15 requires the CLARITY Act to pass both chambers and Ripple to win a Federal Reserve master account, placing the token inside US payment infrastructure. The XRP price sits at $1.48 after the Act cleared committee, while Changelly maps $15 as the outer bull case by 2050.

Why is Pepeto considered a better entry than established coins right now?

Pepeto offers presale pricing on an exchange token that generates buying pressure with every trade across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana after launch. The project passed $10 million raised with 174% staking APY, an audit completed by SolidProof, and an exchange listing approaching.



