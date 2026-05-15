Romiplate Sales Forecast and Market Size Analysis Report 2026-2034 with Focus on United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, and Japan

Dublin, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Romiplate Sales Forecast and Market Size Analysis - 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into Romiplate for approved indications like Aplastic anaemia, Idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, Acute radiation syndrome, as well as potential indications like Thrombocytopenia and Myelodysplastic syndromes in the 7MM. The report offers a detailed picture of Romiplate's existing usage and anticipated entry in potential indications across major markets, including the United States, EU4, United Kingdom, and Japan.

Romiplate Drug Summary

Romiplate is an FDA-approved (as Nplate) recombinant Fc-peptide fusion protein developed by Amgen and Kyowa Kirin, acting as a thrombopoietin receptor agonist. It is indicated for thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic ITP refractory to other treatments, and for adults with aplastic anemia unresponsive to immunosuppressive therapy. Administered weekly as a subcutaneous injection, it effectively increases platelet counts and reduces bleeding risk.

Romiplate Recent Developments

Kyowa Kirin received approval for a partial change in the manufacturing and marketing of Romiplate to treat aplastic anemia in patients without prior immunosuppressive agent treatment.

The global market for Romiplostim is expected to experience continued growth through 2034, driven by rising health awareness and increased adoption in managing chronic autoimmune disorders.

Key Factors Driving Romiplostim Growth

Rising Prevalence and Diagnosis of Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP)

One of the primary drivers for romiplostim growth is the increasing diagnosis of immune thrombocytopenia, a rare autoimmune disorder characterized by low platelet counts and increased bleeding risk.

ITP incidence is estimated at 3-4 cases per 100,000 adults annually, with prevalence increasing due to improved diagnosis and longer patient survival.

Chronic ITP often requires long-term therapy to maintain platelet counts and prevent bleeding events.

Romiplostim is widely used as a second-line treatment for adults and pediatric patients with chronic ITP who are refractory to corticosteroids, immunoglobulins, or splenectomy.

Proven Mechanism of Action and Clinical Effectiveness

Romiplostim is a thrombopoietin receptor agonist (TPO-RA) that stimulates the thrombopoietin receptor (c-Mpl) on megakaryocyte precursors, promoting platelet production in the bone marrow.

Key clinical benefits include:

Significant increase in platelet counts in chronic ITP patients

Reduced risk of bleeding events

Ability to decrease or eliminate the need for rescue therapies

Clinical trials have shown that approximately 80-90% of patients achieve platelet responses with romiplostim therapy.

Expanding Use Beyond Chronic ITP

Another important growth driver is the expansion of romiplostim use into additional thrombocytopenia-related conditions.

Emerging and approved uses include:

Chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia (CIT)

Thrombocytopenia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS)

Investigational use in aplastic anemia and liver disease-associated thrombocytopenia

Expansion into additional hematology indications could increase the total addressable patient population.

Strong Commercial Sales and Continued Demand

Romiplostim has demonstrated steady commercial performance since its launch.

Key revenue data include:

Q4 2025 sales: about USD 385 million, representing a 14% year-over-year increase, primarily driven by volume growth.

Full-year 2025 sales increased about 5%, also driven by higher demand.

These figures indicate continued demand from physicians treating chronic thrombocytopenia.

Global Expansion and Increasing Physician Adoption

Romiplostim is approved across major markets including:

United States

European Union

Japan and other Asian markets

Increasing awareness among hematologists and improved treatment guidelines for chronic ITP are contributing to higher global prescription volumes.

In addition, growing adoption in pediatric ITP populations and earlier lines of therapy further support market expansion.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. Romiplate Overview in approved indications like Aplastic anaemia, Idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, Acute radiation syndrome; as well as potential indication like Thrombocytopenia and Myelodysplastic syndromes

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Romiplate Clinical Development

2.2.1. Romiplate Clinical studies

2.2.2. Romiplate Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile



3. Romiplate Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Romiplate Therapies)



5. Romiplate Market Assessment

5.1. Romiplate Market Outlook in approved and potential indications

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Romiplate Market Size in the 7MM for approved and potential indications

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Romiplate Market Size in the United States for approved and potential indications

5.3.2. Romiplate Market Size in Germany for approved and potential indications

5.3.3. Romiplate Market Size in France for approved and potential indications

5.3.4. Romiplate Market Size in Italy for approved and potential indications

5.3.5. Romiplate Market Size in Spain for approved and potential indications

5.3.6. Romiplate Market Size in the United Kingdom for approved and potential indications

5.3.7. Romiplate Market Size in Japan for approved and potential indications



6. Romiplate SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sekm1q

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