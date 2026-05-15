Benlysta Sales Forecast and Market Size Analysis Report 2026-2034 with Focus on United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, and Japan

Dublin, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Benlysta Sales Forecast and Market Size Analysis - 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers insights into Benlysta's uses, sales forecasts, mechanism of action, and potential indications across major global markets, including the U.S., Europe, and Japan. It provides a comprehensive examination of current and future market scenarios, placing emphasis on research, development, and the competitive landscape.

Benlysta (Belimumab) is a recombinant monoclonal antibody for systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and lupus nephritis, targeting B-lymphocyte stimulator. Clinical trials demonstrate its efficacy in reducing disease activity and flares, generally well tolerated with common side effects including nausea and fever.

GSK has enhanced production capacity for Benlysta, investing $139 million in its Maryland site as of 2017. These developments underpin the subcutaneous form's support.

Key Factors Driving Benlysta Growth

Strong and Sustained Sales Growth Momentum

BENLYSTA generated approximately USD 1.8 billion in 2025 with a 22% YoY increase.

Global sales hit ~USD 3.47 billion in 2023, maintaining a 22% YoY growth.

Demonstrates consistent double-digit growth due to robust demand and market penetration.

A key driver within GlaxoSmithKline's immunology portfolio.

First-in-Class BLyS (BAFF) Inhibitor

BENLYSTA targets B-lymphocyte stimulator (BLyS/BAFF), facilitating B-cell survival in SLE.

First approved biologic for SLE in over 50 years, ensuring strong physician familiarity.

Validated mechanism with extensive clinical backing; entrenched as standard-of-care in lupus treatment.

Fosters high switching barriers and brand loyalty.

Expansion into Lupus Nephritis

Approved for lupus nephritis (LN), a severe kidney manifestation of SLE.

Approval broadened patient eligibility, enhancing sales acceleration.

LN is a high-value segment with significant market potential.

Shift Toward Subcutaneous Administration

Growth driven by subcutaneous formulation, allowing home use.

Enhanced patient convenience and adherence; broadens access beyond infusion centers.

Increasing Adoption of Biologics

Shift from traditional immunosuppressants to targeted biologics.

BENLYSTA among the most established biologics in SLE treatment algorithms.

Transformation in treatment paradigms supports long-term demand growth.

Benlysta Recent Developments

Scope of the Benlysta Market Report

Comprehensive product overview and mechanism of action.

Benlysta regulatory milestones and market performance insights.

Cost analyses and regional variations in Benlysta's market.

Current and forecasted sales data till 2034.

Major emerging therapies positioning and SWOT analysis.

Key Questions

What is the class, administration route, and mechanism of Benlysta?

What is Benlysta's market and clinical performance?

What are its key collaborative activities, and regulatory achievements?

Current and forecasted market scenarios?

Emerging competitor analysis?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tzwzxx

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