Cendakimab Sales Forecast and Market Size Analysis Report 2026-2034 with Focus on United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, and Japan

Dublin, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cendakimab Sales Forecast and Market Size Analysis - 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers insights into its potential indications across regions, detailing usage, sales forecasts, and research activities. It provides market assessments and competitor analysis, with forecasts for Cendakimab's performance in regions including the US, EU4, UK, and Japan.

Cendakimab is a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin-13. Developed by Bristol Myers Squibb, it is administered subcutaneously and has shown significant effectiveness in EoE. Trials indicate promising results in atopic dermatitis. Ongoing development focuses on EoE as the primary indication, with barriers and drivers for future growth identified.

Key Factors Driving Cendakimab Growth

Clinical Validation in Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE)

Cendakimab (anti-IL-13 monoclonal antibody by Bristol Myers Squibb) shows statistically significant improvements in symptoms, histologic response, and endoscopic features in EoE patients compared with placebo in a Phase III study. Treatment effects were sustained at 48 weeks.

Molecular data indicates that cendakimab normalizes aberrant EoE gene expression.

Positive Phase III results enhance its efficacy profile, fostering physician and payer confidence crucial for biologic adoption.

Targeting a Well-Established Pathogenic Pathway (IL-13)

IL-13 plays a pivotal role in type 2 inflammation in EoE. By neutralizing IL-13 signaling, cendakimab addresses key pathological mechanisms of eosinophil recruitment and tissue inflammation.

Targeting IL-13 offers distinct immunomodulatory effects, enhancing its clinical value proposition.

Exploratory studies in atopic dermatitis suggest broader potential beyond EoE.

Growing EoE Prevalence and Unmet Need

US prevalence of EoE is approximately 1 in 700 individuals, underscoring a significant patient population.

Traditional treatments often fail to provide sustained control, highlighting the unmet medical need that cendakimab addresses.

Emerging Market Opportunity Within a Growing Therapeutic Category

The EoE treatment market, valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2023, is expected to expand steadily through 2034 due to rising prevalence and novel therapies.

Cendakimab is poised to capture significant market share, potentially overtaking current leaders.

Increasing biologic therapy adoption supports long-term growth potential for cendakimab.

Competitive Positioning and Anticipated Uptake

While DUPIXENT leads early sales, Cendakimab's IL-13 specificity may enable it to dominate the market by mid-2030s.

Emerging therapeutics like cendakimab will gradually displace traditional methods, contributing to future revenue growth.

Cendakimab Recent Developments

In November 2025, a Phase III trial led by Evan Dellon demonstrated clinically meaningful outcomes and a manageable safety profile, reinforcing IL-13's therapeutic viability.

Scope of the Cendakimab Market Report

Detailed product overview including MoA and potential indications.

Covers Cendakimab's regulatory milestones and market activities.

Includes current sales performance and future market forecasts.

Provides SWOT analysis and competitive positioning.

Cendakimab Analytical Perspective

In-depth Cendakimab Market Assessment offers a detailed evaluation for potential indications across major markets with sales data extending to 2034.

offers a detailed evaluation for potential indications across major markets with sales data extending to 2034. Cendakimab Clinical Assessment details clinical trials, interventions, conditions, and completion dates.

details clinical trials, interventions, conditions, and completion dates. Cendakimab Competitive Landscape provides insights into competitors and emerging products, influencing market dynamics.

Cendakimab Market Potential & Revenue Forecast

Projected market size and sales potential.

Pricing strategies and reimbursement landscape.

Cendakimab Competitive Intelligence

Analysis of competing drugs in development.

Strengths and weaknesses relative to competitors.

Cendakimab Regulatory & Commercial Milestones

Key regulatory approvals and launch timelines.

Cendakimab Clinical Differentiation

Efficacy and safety advantages over existing drugs.

Cendakimab Market Report Highlights

Market scenario expected to change due to broad adoption and prescriptions.

Therapies focus on novel approaches, addressing challenges and opportunities.

Key Questions

What are Cendakimab's therapy class, administration route, and mechanism of action?

What is the clinical trial status for each indication?

What collaborations and activities are influencing Cendakimab's market presence?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. Cendakimab Overview in potential indication like Eosinophilic oesophagitis, Eosinophilic gastroenteritis, Atopic dermatitis, and Systemic lupus erythematosus

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Cendakimab Clinical Development

2.2.1. Cendakimab Clinical studies

2.2.2. Cendakimab Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile



3. Cendakimab Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Cendakimab Therapies)



5. Cendakimab Market Assessment

5.1. Cendakimab Market Outlook in potential indications

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Cendakimab Market Size in the 7MM for potential indications

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Cendakimab Market Size in the United States for potential indications

5.3.2. Cendakimab Market Size in Germany for potential indications

5.3.3. Cendakimab Market Size in France for potential indications

5.3.4. Cendakimab Market Size in Italy for potential indications

5.3.5. Cendakimab Market Size in Spain for potential indications

5.3.6. Cendakimab Market Size in the United Kingdom for potential indications

5.3.7. Cendakimab Market Size in Japan for potential indications



6. Cendakimab SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vl9du4

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