YUTIQ Sales Forecast and Market Size Analysis Report 2026-2034 with Focus on United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, and Japan

Dublin, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "YUTIQ Sales Forecast and Market Size Analysis - 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The YUTIQ market report also covers patents, pricing, regional variations, and competitive landscape, offering a SWOT analysis and insights into emerging therapies and market dynamics.



The report addresses critical questions about YUTIQ's therapy class, market positioning, clinical trials, cost-effectiveness, and competitive landscape to support strategic decision-making.

YUTIQ Drug Summary

YUTIQ is a non-bioerodible intravitreal implant, FDA-approved for treating chronic non-infectious uveitis in the eye's posterior segment. It utilizes EyePoint Pharmaceuticals' DurasertT technology for sustained-release, providing anti-inflammatory effects for 36 months. It aims to minimize interventions and improve visual acuity.

YUTIQ Recent Developments

In March 2025, ANI Pharmaceuticals acquired the 3.125% perpetual royalty obligation on YUTIQ and ILUVIEN net revenues from SWK Funding LLC for USD 17.25 million. This strengthened their retina-focused business following ANI's acquisition of Alimera Sciences in September 2024.



The YUTIQ market report highlights its use in approved indications like Diabetic macular edema and Uveitis and potential in Retinal vascular occlusion and Wet age-related macular degeneration. The report provides sales forecasts, market size analysis, and insights into regulatory milestones and other developments.



Key Factors Driving YUTIQ Growth



Increasing Prevalence of Non-Infectious Posterior Uveitis: YUTIQ is experiencing growth due to the rising incidence of uveitis, particularly the posterior segment, which can cause blindness if untreated. In the U.S., over 100,000 adults are affected. The global market for uveitis treatments is growing, valued at approximately USD 0.8 billion in 2022, and is expected to expand further with improved diagnosis rates and new therapies.



Long-Acting Drug Delivery Offering Clinical Advantages: YUTIQ provides continuous fluocinolone acetonide delivery for up to three years, reducing the need for frequent injections. Key advantages include continuous drug release, reduced treatment burden, and long-term inflammation control.



Strong Revenue Growth in Early Commercialization: YUTIQ has exhibited rapid revenue growth, with USD 28.3 million generated in 2022, a 67% increase from 2021. Quarterly revenue in Q1 2023 rose to USD 7.4 million, a 60% year-over-year increase.



Expanded Commercialization Through Alimera Sciences: Alimera Sciences acquired U.S. commercialization rights in 2023, enhancing sales infrastructure and outreach. This led to projections exceeding USD 100 million annually in combined revenues from ILUVIEN and YUTIQ.



Favorable Pricing and Reimbursement Dynamics: YUTIQ's implant, with an average price of USD 4,000-5,000 per unit, offers significant revenue opportunities. Even a 10% market penetration in the U.S. could yield USD 40-50 million annually.



Growing Market for Intravitreal Implants: The market for intravitreal drug delivery technologies in ophthalmology is expanding, with fluocinolone-based implants projected to generate USD 100-200 million in annual sales by 2024.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g7zy6n

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