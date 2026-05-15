Oil & Gas Global Industry Guide 2026: 2021-2030 Market Value and Volume Forecasts, Leading Company Profiles, Key Financial Metrics and Competitive Dynamics

Dublin, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil & Gas Global Industry Guide 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Oil & Gas industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume, and forecast to 2030). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Key Highlights

The oil & gas market volume is defined as the total consumption (barrels of oil equivalent) of refined petroleum products and natural gas in each country in a specific year. The value of the oil segment is calculated by multiplying the total volume of refined petroleum products, including refinery consumption and losses, by the average retail price of gasoline and diesel taken together. The value of the gas segment is calculated as the total volume of natural gas consumed multiplied by the retail price of natural gas.

All market data and forecasts are based on nominal prices, and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using yearly average exchange rates. The USD values may show a declining trend for a few countries, such as Argentina, Turkey, Nigeria, Egypt, and Russia. This is primarily because of the impact of exchange rates considered.

The global oil & gas market recorded a revenue of $6.22 trillion in 2025, and the value increased with a CAGR of 5.3% between 2020 and 2025.

Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 1.4% between 2020 and 2025, reaching a total of 52.70 billion BoE in 2025.

In 2025, the consumption of the global oil & gas market volume witnessed an annual growth 1.6%. The growth was driven by an increase in external trade. For instance, according to the World Trade Organization (WTO), the US total external exports and imports reached $3.33 trillion and $4.28 trillion, up 4.6% and 4.4% form 2024.

Report Scope

Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global oil & gas market

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global oil & gas market

Leading company profiles reveal details of key oil & gas market players' global operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global oil & gas market with five year forecasts by both value and volume

Reasons to Buy

What was the size of the global oil & gas market by value in 2025?

What will be the size of the global oil & gas market in 2030?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global oil & gas market?

How has the market performed over the last five years?

Who are the top competitors in the global oil & gas market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Market volume

1.4. Market volume forecast

1.5. Category segmentation

1.6. Geography segmentation

1.7. Competitive landscape



2 Introduction

2.1. What is this report about?

2.2. Who is the target reader?

2.3. How to use this report

2.4. Definitions



3 Global Oil & Gas

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis



4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data

Company Profiles

Suncor Energy Inc

Exxon Mobil Corp

Cenovus Energy Inc

Shell plc

TotalEnergies SE

BP Plc

Wintershall Dea AG

Eni SpA

Edison SpA

Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd

ENEOS Holdings Inc

Fuji United Holdings Co Ltd

Gazprom

Rosneft Oil Co

Lukoil Oil Co

Surgutneftegas

Chevron Corp

ConocoPhillips

Petroleos Mexicanos

Petroleo Brasileiro SA

Equinor ASA

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp

China National Petroleum Corp

Zhongman Petroleum and Natural Gas Group Co Ltd

CNOOC Ltd

Reliance Industries Ltd

Indian Oil Corp Ltd

Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd

Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd

PetroChina Co Ltd

Gasum Oy

Neste Corp

PT Pertamina (Persero)

SKK Migas

EBN BV

Aker BP ASA

Var Energi ASA

Puma Energy Holdings Pte Ltd

Korea Gas Corp

S-Oil Corporation Inc

Korea National Oil Corp

Repsol SA

Moeve

VAROPreem

Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri AS

Turkiye Petrolleri Anonim Ortakligi

BHP Group Ltd

Ampol Ltd

Woodside Energy Group Ltd

Nordsofonden

BlueNord ASA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/htcc2u

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