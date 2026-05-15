2026 Broadcasting & Cable TV Global Industry Almanac for 2020-2029

Dublin, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Broadcasting & Cable TV Global Industry Almanac 2020-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Broadcasting & Cable TV industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value, and forecast to 2029). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Key Highlights
- The broadcasting & cable TV market consists of all terrestrial, cable, and satellite broadcasters of digital and analog television programming. The market value represents the revenues generated by market players in a specific year.
- The market is segmented into TV advertising, TV license or public funds, and TV subscriptions.
- All market data and forecasts are based on nominal prices, and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using the yearly average exchange rates. The USD values may show a declining trend for a few countries, such as Argentina, Turkey, Nigeria, Egypt, and Russia. This is primarily because of the impact of exchange rates considered.
- The global broadcasting & cable TV market recorded revenues of $422.5 billion in 2024, representing a negative compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% between 2019 and 2024.
- The TV advertising segment accounted for the market's largest proportion in 2024, with total revenues of $189.9 billion, equivalent to 44.9% of the market's overall value.
- In 2024, the global broadcasting & cable TV market witnessed an annual growth of 3.1% due to the increased households with television sets. According to the National Institute for Statistics and Economic Studies - France, in 2024, households with television sets in France reached 30.0 million, up 0.5% from 2023.
Report Scope
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global broadcasting & cable tv market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global broadcasting & cable tv market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key broadcasting & cable tv market players' global operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global broadcasting & cable tv market with five year forecasts
Reasons to Buy
- What was the size of the global broadcasting & cable tv market by value in 2024?
- What will be the size of the global broadcasting & cable tv market in 2029?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global broadcasting & cable tv market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the global broadcasting & cable tv market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1. Market value
1.2. Market value forecast
1.3. Category segmentation
1.4. Geography segmentation
1.5. Competitive landscape
2 Introduction
2.1. What is this report about?
2.2. Who is the target reader?
2.3. How to use this report
2.4. Definitions
3 Global Broadcasting & Cable TV
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
4 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.1. Country data
Company Profiles
- All-Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting
- Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation
- AT&T Inc
- Atresmedia Corporacion de Medios de Comunicacion SA
- Australian Broadcasting Corp
- Bell Media Inc.
- British Broadcasting Corp
- BT Group Plc
- CCTV International Network Co Ltd
- Comcast Corp
- Corporacion Radio Television Espanola SA
- Corus Entertainment Inc
- Danish Broadcasting Corporation
- Digiturk
- Dogan Sirketler Grubu Holding AS
- Finnish Broadcasting Company Ltd
- France Televisions SA
- Fuji Media Holdings Inc
- Globo Comunicacao e Participacoes S.A.
- Grupo Multimedios, S.A DE C.V.
- Grupo Televisa SAB
- Hunan Mgtv.com Interactive Entertainment Media Co Ltd
- ITV plc
- Jiangsu Broadcasting Cable Information Network Corp Ltd
- JSC Gazprom Media Holding
- Korean Broadcasting System
- MediaCorp Pte Ltd
- Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA
- Metropole Television SA
- MFE-MediaForEurope NV
- MultiChoice Group Ltd
- Nederlandse Publieke Omroep
- Nippon Television Holdings Inc
- Norsk Rikskringkasting AS
- NXE Australia Pty Limited
- Paramount Global
- Prasar Bharati
- ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
- PT Elang Mahkota Teknologi Tbk
- PT. Global Mediacom Tbk
- Radio e Televisao Record SA
- RAI Radiotelevisione Italiana SpA
- Rogers Communications Inc
- RTL Group SA
- Sentech Ltd
- Seoul Broadcasting System
- Shanghai Media Group Inc
- Singapore Telecommunications Ltd
- Sistema Brasileiro de Televisao Ltda.
- Sky Italia Srl
- Sky UK Ltd
- South African Broadcasting Corp SOC Ltd
- Southern Cross Media Group Ltd
- Special Broadcasting Service Corp
- StarHub Ltd
- StarSat
- Sun TV Network Ltd
- Sveriges Television AB
- Taejeon Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation
- TBS Holdings Inc
- Televisi Republik Indonesia
- Television Francaise 1 SA
- Tricolor TV
- Turkish Radio and Television Corp
- TV Azteca SAB de CV
- TV18 Broadcast Ltd
- Viaplay Group AB
- Vivendi SA
- Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
- Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uqij6
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