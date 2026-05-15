2026 Broadcasting & Cable TV Global Industry Almanac for 2020-2029

Dublin, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Broadcasting & Cable TV Global Industry Almanac 2020-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Broadcasting & Cable TV industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value, and forecast to 2029). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Key Highlights

The broadcasting & cable TV market consists of all terrestrial, cable, and satellite broadcasters of digital and analog television programming. The market value represents the revenues generated by market players in a specific year.

The market is segmented into TV advertising, TV license or public funds, and TV subscriptions.

All market data and forecasts are based on nominal prices, and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using the yearly average exchange rates. The USD values may show a declining trend for a few countries, such as Argentina, Turkey, Nigeria, Egypt, and Russia. This is primarily because of the impact of exchange rates considered.

The global broadcasting & cable TV market recorded revenues of $422.5 billion in 2024, representing a negative compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% between 2019 and 2024.

The TV advertising segment accounted for the market's largest proportion in 2024, with total revenues of $189.9 billion, equivalent to 44.9% of the market's overall value.

In 2024, the global broadcasting & cable TV market witnessed an annual growth of 3.1% due to the increased households with television sets. According to the National Institute for Statistics and Economic Studies - France, in 2024, households with television sets in France reached 30.0 million, up 0.5% from 2023.

Report Scope

Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global broadcasting & cable tv market

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global broadcasting & cable tv market

Leading company profiles reveal details of key broadcasting & cable tv market players' global operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global broadcasting & cable tv market with five year forecasts

Reasons to Buy

What was the size of the global broadcasting & cable tv market by value in 2024?

What will be the size of the global broadcasting & cable tv market in 2029?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global broadcasting & cable tv market?

How has the market performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global broadcasting & cable tv market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Category segmentation

1.4. Geography segmentation

1.5. Competitive landscape



2 Introduction

2.1. What is this report about?

2.2. Who is the target reader?

2.3. How to use this report

2.4. Definitions



3 Global Broadcasting & Cable TV

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis



4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data

Company Profiles

All-Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting

Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation

AT&T Inc

Atresmedia Corporacion de Medios de Comunicacion SA

Australian Broadcasting Corp

Bell Media Inc.

British Broadcasting Corp

BT Group Plc

CCTV International Network Co Ltd

Comcast Corp

Corporacion Radio Television Espanola SA

Corus Entertainment Inc

Danish Broadcasting Corporation

Digiturk

Dogan Sirketler Grubu Holding AS

Finnish Broadcasting Company Ltd

France Televisions SA

Fuji Media Holdings Inc

Globo Comunicacao e Participacoes S.A.

Grupo Multimedios, S.A DE C.V.

Grupo Televisa SAB

Hunan Mgtv.com Interactive Entertainment Media Co Ltd

ITV plc

Jiangsu Broadcasting Cable Information Network Corp Ltd

JSC Gazprom Media Holding

Korean Broadcasting System

MediaCorp Pte Ltd

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA

Metropole Television SA

MFE-MediaForEurope NV

MultiChoice Group Ltd

Nederlandse Publieke Omroep

Nippon Television Holdings Inc

Norsk Rikskringkasting AS

NXE Australia Pty Limited

Paramount Global

Prasar Bharati

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

PT Elang Mahkota Teknologi Tbk

PT. Global Mediacom Tbk

Radio e Televisao Record SA

RAI Radiotelevisione Italiana SpA

Rogers Communications Inc

RTL Group SA

Sentech Ltd

Seoul Broadcasting System

Shanghai Media Group Inc

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd

Sistema Brasileiro de Televisao Ltda.

Sky Italia Srl

Sky UK Ltd

South African Broadcasting Corp SOC Ltd

Southern Cross Media Group Ltd

Special Broadcasting Service Corp

StarHub Ltd

StarSat

Sun TV Network Ltd

Sveriges Television AB

Taejeon Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation

TBS Holdings Inc

Televisi Republik Indonesia

Television Francaise 1 SA

Tricolor TV

Turkish Radio and Television Corp

TV Azteca SAB de CV

TV18 Broadcast Ltd

Viaplay Group AB

Vivendi SA

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uqij6

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