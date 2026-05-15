Fish & Seafood Global Industry Guide 2026: Market Value and Volume Forecasts, Leading Company Profiles, Key Financial Metrics and Competitive Dynamics 2021-2030

Dublin, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fish & Seafood Global Industry Guide 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Fish & Seafood industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume, and forecast to 2030). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Key Highlights
- Fish & seafood market includes retail sale of ambient fish & seafood, chilled raw packaged fish & seafood - processed, chilled raw packaged fish & seafood - whole cuts, frozen fish & seafood, fresh fish & seafood (counter), and dried fish & seafood. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes.
- By distribution channel, the market is segmented into food & drinks specialists, supermarkets, independent stores, hypermarkets, and others. The scope of others includes e-commerce, convenience stores, etc.
- All market data and forecasts are based on nominal prices, and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using annual average exchange rates. The USD values may show a declining trend for a few countries, such as Argentina, Turkey, Nigeria, Egypt, and Russia. This is primarily because of the impact of exchange rates considered.
- The global fish & seafood market recorded revenues of $250.65 billion in 2025, and the value increased with a CAGR of 2.9% between 2020 and 2025.
- Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 1.8% between 2020 and 2025, reaching a total of 23.67 billion kilograms in 2025.
- In 2025, Asia-Pacific accounted for 41.0% value share of the global fish & seafood market, followed by Europe, 38.3%, North America, 8.1%, South America, 7.7%, and the Middle East & Africa, 4.4%.
Report Scope
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global fish & seafood market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global fish & seafood market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key fish & seafood market players' global operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global fish & seafood market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
- Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the Asia-Pacific economy
Reasons to Buy
- What was the size of the global fish & seafood market by value in 2025?
- What will be the size of the global fish & seafood market in 2030?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global fish & seafood market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
Top Competitors in the Global Fish & Seafood Market
- Arbi Dario S.p.A.
- AVI Ltd
- Ayam SARL
- Berggren AS
- Bolton Group BV
- Bom Peixe Industria E Comercio Ltda
- Clover Leaf Seafoods, L.P.
- Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao
- Daiichi Suisan Co Ltd
- Dardanel Onentas Gida Sanayi AS
- Dongwon Industries Co., Ltd.
- FCF Co Ltd
- Fleury Michon SA
- FRoSTA AG
- Generale Conserve S.p.A.
- Grupo Calvo
- Grupo Herdez SA de CV
- Grupo Maritimo Industrial SA de CV
- Grupo Piscimex SA de CV
- Hagoromo Foods Corp
- High Liner Foods Incorporated
- HOMANN Feinkost GmbH
- Janes Family Foods, Ltd.
- Kocaman Balikcilik Ihracat Ve Ithalat Ticaret AS
- Labeyrie Fine Foods
- LDH (LA DORIA) Ltd
- Leardini Pescados Ltda
- Li Chuan Food Products Pte Ltd
- Maisadour SA
- Maris Food GmbH
- Maruha Nichiro Corp
- Nissui Corp
- Nomad Foods Ltd
- Ocean Beauty Seafoods LLC
- Ocean Brands Gp
- Ocean Fresh Seafood Products Sdn Bhd
- Oceana Group Limited
- Orkla ASA
- Otoki Corp
- Pacific West Foods Australia Pty Ltd
- Pescados Y Salazones Del Suroeste SA
- Pescanova Espana SL
- Polar Seafood Greenland A/S
- Princes Group Plc
- PT Indomaya Mas
- PT Sukanda Djaya
- Sajo Group
- Savencia SA
- Sea Harvest Group Ltd
- Shishi Huabao Mingxiang Foods Co Ltd
- Sofina Foods Inc
- Super Peixe Comercio De Pescados E Alimentos Ltda
- Tassal Group Ltd
- Thai Union Group PCL
- Thong Siek Food Industry Pte Ltd
- Trident Seafoods Corp
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jeopz1
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