Fish & Seafood Global Industry Guide 2026: Market Value and Volume Forecasts, Leading Company Profiles, Key Financial Metrics and Competitive Dynamics 2021-2030

Dublin, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fish & Seafood Global Industry Guide 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Fish & Seafood industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume, and forecast to 2030). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Key Highlights

Fish & seafood market includes retail sale of ambient fish & seafood, chilled raw packaged fish & seafood - processed, chilled raw packaged fish & seafood - whole cuts, frozen fish & seafood, fresh fish & seafood (counter), and dried fish & seafood. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes.

By distribution channel, the market is segmented into food & drinks specialists, supermarkets, independent stores, hypermarkets, and others. The scope of others includes e-commerce, convenience stores, etc.

All market data and forecasts are based on nominal prices, and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using annual average exchange rates. The USD values may show a declining trend for a few countries, such as Argentina, Turkey, Nigeria, Egypt, and Russia. This is primarily because of the impact of exchange rates considered.

The global fish & seafood market recorded revenues of $250.65 billion in 2025, and the value increased with a CAGR of 2.9% between 2020 and 2025.

Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 1.8% between 2020 and 2025, reaching a total of 23.67 billion kilograms in 2025.

In 2025, Asia-Pacific accounted for 41.0% value share of the global fish & seafood market, followed by Europe, 38.3%, North America, 8.1%, South America, 7.7%, and the Middle East & Africa, 4.4%.

Report Scope

Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global fish & seafood market

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global fish & seafood market

Leading company profiles reveal details of key fish & seafood market players' global operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global fish & seafood market with five year forecasts by both value and volume

Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the Asia-Pacific economy

Reasons to Buy

What was the size of the global fish & seafood market by value in 2025?

What will be the size of the global fish & seafood market in 2030?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global fish & seafood market?

How has the market performed over the last five years?

Top Competitors in the Global Fish & Seafood Market

Arbi Dario S.p.A.

AVI Ltd

Ayam SARL

Berggren AS

Bolton Group BV

Bom Peixe Industria E Comercio Ltda

Clover Leaf Seafoods, L.P.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao

Daiichi Suisan Co Ltd

Dardanel Onentas Gida Sanayi AS

Dongwon Industries Co., Ltd.

FCF Co Ltd

Fleury Michon SA

FRoSTA AG

Generale Conserve S.p.A.

Grupo Calvo

Grupo Herdez SA de CV

Grupo Maritimo Industrial SA de CV

Grupo Piscimex SA de CV

Hagoromo Foods Corp

High Liner Foods Incorporated

HOMANN Feinkost GmbH

Janes Family Foods, Ltd.

Kocaman Balikcilik Ihracat Ve Ithalat Ticaret AS

Labeyrie Fine Foods

LDH (LA DORIA) Ltd

Leardini Pescados Ltda

Li Chuan Food Products Pte Ltd

Maisadour SA

Maris Food GmbH

Maruha Nichiro Corp

Nissui Corp

Nomad Foods Ltd

Ocean Beauty Seafoods LLC

Ocean Brands Gp

Ocean Fresh Seafood Products Sdn Bhd

Oceana Group Limited

Orkla ASA

Otoki Corp

Pacific West Foods Australia Pty Ltd

Pescados Y Salazones Del Suroeste SA

Pescanova Espana SL

Polar Seafood Greenland A/S

Princes Group Plc

PT Indomaya Mas

PT Sukanda Djaya

Sajo Group

Savencia SA

Sea Harvest Group Ltd

Shishi Huabao Mingxiang Foods Co Ltd

Sofina Foods Inc

Super Peixe Comercio De Pescados E Alimentos Ltda

Tassal Group Ltd

Thai Union Group PCL

Thong Siek Food Industry Pte Ltd

Trident Seafoods Corp

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jeopz1

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