North America (NAFTA) Fish & Seafood Industry Guide 2026: Market Value and Volume Forecasts, Leading Company Profiles, Key Financial Metrics and Competitive Dynamics 2021-2030

Dublin, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fish & Seafood North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide 2021-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The NAFTA Fish & Seafood industry profile delivers an in-depth qualitative and quantitative overview, including market share, size (value and volume), and predictions up to 2030. The report also profiles leading players, featuring critical financial metrics and analyzing competitive forces within the market.

Key Highlights

The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) encompasses trade among the US, Canada, and Mexico. The fish & seafood industry within these countries represented a market value of $20.20 billion in 2025. During the 2021-25 period, Mexico emerged as the fastest-growing nation, experiencing a CAGR of 9.9%.

Within this industry, the US stood as the foremost contributor among the NAFTA nations, achieving market revenues of $12.35 billion in 2025, with Mexico and Canada following at $4.92 billion and $2.91 billion, respectively.

The projection for 2030 positions the US as the industry's leader in the NAFTA region, with an anticipated value of $13.57 billion, ahead of Mexico and Canada, projected to reach $6.78 billion and $3.23 billion, respectively.

Report Scope

Expedite entry-level research by pinpointing the size, growth, significant segments, and key players in the NAFTA fish & seafood market.

Leverage the Five Forces analysis to assess the competitive intensity and attractiveness of the NAFTA fish & seafood market.

Investigate leading company profiles for insights on major market players' NAFTA operations and financial health.

Enhance presentations and pitches by understanding the market's future growth prospects with five-year forecasts, both in value and volume.

Analyze comparative data from the US, Canada, and Mexico, along with detailed chapters on each nation.

Reasons to Buy

Identify the market value size of the NAFTA fish & seafood market in 2025.

Gain insights into the projected size of the NAFTA fish & seafood market in 2030.

Understand the factors influencing competitive dynamics in the NAFTA fish & seafood market.

Review the market's performance over the last five years.

Principal Competitors in the NAFTA Fish & Seafood Market

Arbi Dario S.p.A.

AVI Ltd

Ayam SARL

Berggren AS

Bolton Group BV

Bom Peixe Industria E Comercio Ltda

Clover Leaf Seafoods, L.P.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao

Daiichi Suisan Co Ltd

Dardanel Onentas Gida Sanayi AS

Dongwon Industries Co., Ltd.

FCF Co Ltd

Fleury Michon SA

FRoSTA AG

Generale Conserve S.p.A.

Grupo Calvo

Grupo Herdez SA de CV

Grupo Maritimo Industrial SA de CV

Grupo Piscimex SA de CV

Hagoromo Foods Corp

High Liner Foods Incorporated

HOMANN Feinkost GmbH

Janes Family Foods, Ltd.

Kocaman Balikcilik Ihracat Ve Ithalat Ticaret AS

Labeyrie Fine Foods

LDH (LA DORIA) Ltd

Leardini Pescados Ltda

Li Chuan Food Products Pte Ltd

Maisadour SA

Maris Food GmbH

Maruha Nichiro Corp

Nissui Corp

Nomad Foods Ltd

Ocean Beauty Seafoods LLC

Ocean Brands Gp

Ocean Fresh Seafood Products Sdn Bhd

Oceana Group Limited

Orkla ASA

Otoki Corp

Pacific West Foods Australia Pty Ltd

Pescados Y Salazones Del Suroeste SA

Pescanova Espana SL

Polar Seafood Greenland A/S

Princes Group Plc

PT Indomaya Mas

PT Sukanda Djaya

Sajo Group

Savencia SA

Sea Harvest Group Ltd

Shishi Huabao Mingxiang Foods Co Ltd

Sofina Foods Inc

Super Peixe Comercio De Pescados E Alimentos Ltda

Tassal Group Ltd

Thai Union Group PCL

Thong Siek Food Industry Pte Ltd

Trident Seafoods Corp

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2g2wfd

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