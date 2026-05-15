North America (NAFTA) Fish & Seafood Industry Guide 2026: Market Value and Volume Forecasts, Leading Company Profiles, Key Financial Metrics and Competitive Dynamics 2021-2030

Dublin, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fish & Seafood North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide 2021-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The NAFTA Fish & Seafood industry profile delivers an in-depth qualitative and quantitative overview, including market share, size (value and volume), and predictions up to 2030. The report also profiles leading players, featuring critical financial metrics and analyzing competitive forces within the market.
Key Highlights
- The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) encompasses trade among the US, Canada, and Mexico. The fish & seafood industry within these countries represented a market value of $20.20 billion in 2025. During the 2021-25 period, Mexico emerged as the fastest-growing nation, experiencing a CAGR of 9.9%.
- Within this industry, the US stood as the foremost contributor among the NAFTA nations, achieving market revenues of $12.35 billion in 2025, with Mexico and Canada following at $4.92 billion and $2.91 billion, respectively.
- The projection for 2030 positions the US as the industry's leader in the NAFTA region, with an anticipated value of $13.57 billion, ahead of Mexico and Canada, projected to reach $6.78 billion and $3.23 billion, respectively.
Report Scope
- Expedite entry-level research by pinpointing the size, growth, significant segments, and key players in the NAFTA fish & seafood market.
- Leverage the Five Forces analysis to assess the competitive intensity and attractiveness of the NAFTA fish & seafood market.
- Investigate leading company profiles for insights on major market players' NAFTA operations and financial health.
- Enhance presentations and pitches by understanding the market's future growth prospects with five-year forecasts, both in value and volume.
- Analyze comparative data from the US, Canada, and Mexico, along with detailed chapters on each nation.
Reasons to Buy
- Identify the market value size of the NAFTA fish & seafood market in 2025.
- Gain insights into the projected size of the NAFTA fish & seafood market in 2030.
- Understand the factors influencing competitive dynamics in the NAFTA fish & seafood market.
- Review the market's performance over the last five years.
Principal Competitors in the NAFTA Fish & Seafood Market
- Arbi Dario S.p.A.
- AVI Ltd
- Ayam SARL
- Berggren AS
- Bolton Group BV
- Bom Peixe Industria E Comercio Ltda
- Clover Leaf Seafoods, L.P.
- Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao
- Daiichi Suisan Co Ltd
- Dardanel Onentas Gida Sanayi AS
- Dongwon Industries Co., Ltd.
- FCF Co Ltd
- Fleury Michon SA
- FRoSTA AG
- Generale Conserve S.p.A.
- Grupo Calvo
- Grupo Herdez SA de CV
- Grupo Maritimo Industrial SA de CV
- Grupo Piscimex SA de CV
- Hagoromo Foods Corp
- High Liner Foods Incorporated
- HOMANN Feinkost GmbH
- Janes Family Foods, Ltd.
- Kocaman Balikcilik Ihracat Ve Ithalat Ticaret AS
- Labeyrie Fine Foods
- LDH (LA DORIA) Ltd
- Leardini Pescados Ltda
- Li Chuan Food Products Pte Ltd
- Maisadour SA
- Maris Food GmbH
- Maruha Nichiro Corp
- Nissui Corp
- Nomad Foods Ltd
- Ocean Beauty Seafoods LLC
- Ocean Brands Gp
- Ocean Fresh Seafood Products Sdn Bhd
- Oceana Group Limited
- Orkla ASA
- Otoki Corp
- Pacific West Foods Australia Pty Ltd
- Pescados Y Salazones Del Suroeste SA
- Pescanova Espana SL
- Polar Seafood Greenland A/S
- Princes Group Plc
- PT Indomaya Mas
- PT Sukanda Djaya
- Sajo Group
- Savencia SA
- Sea Harvest Group Ltd
- Shishi Huabao Mingxiang Foods Co Ltd
- Sofina Foods Inc
- Super Peixe Comercio De Pescados E Alimentos Ltda
- Tassal Group Ltd
- Thai Union Group PCL
- Thong Siek Food Industry Pte Ltd
- Trident Seafoods Corp
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2g2wfd
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