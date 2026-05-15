Global Spirits Industry Almanac 2025: Whiskey, Vodka, Brandy, Liqueurs, Rum, Gin & Genever, Tequila, Mezcal, Local Spirits, and Non-alcoholic Spirits Drinks

Dublin, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spirits Global Industry Almanac 2020-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Spirits industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume, and forecast to 2029). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Key Highlights

The spirits market consists of the sale of whiskey, vodka, brandy, liqueurs, rum, gin & genever, and others. The scope of others includes tequila & mezcal, local spirits, and non - alcoholic spirits drinks.

By distribution channel, the market is segmented into food & drinks specialists, foodservice, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and others. The scope of others includes discounters, e-commerce, convenience stores, independent stores, cash & carries, etc.

All market data and forecasts are based on nominal prices, and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using annual average exchange rates. The USD values may show a declining trend for a few countries, such as Argentina, Turkey, Nigeria, Egypt, and Russia. This is primarily because of the impact of exchange rates considered.

The global spirits market recorded revenues of $589.51 billion in 2024, representing a negative compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4% between 2019-24.

Market consumption volumes declined with a negative CAGR of 1.1% between 2019-24, reaching a total of 23.58 billion liters in 2024.

The contraction of the global spirits market during 2019-24 as domestic production and sales volumes of spirits declined across the region such as Asia-Pacific and Europe, as overall consumption patterns change, with younger and more health-conscious consumers drinking less strong liquor and more diverse, lighter alcoholic alternatives, while traditional banquet and gifting occasions that used to drive high-end spirits have diminished under cultural and economic pressures.

Report Scope

Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global spirits market

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global spirits market

Leading company profiles reveal details of key spirits market players' global operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global spirits market with five year forecasts by both value and volume

Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the Asia-Pacific economy

Reasons to Buy

What was the size of the global spirits market by value in 2024?

What will be the size of the global spirits market in 2029?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global spirits market?

How has the market performed over the last five years?

Top Competitors in the Global Spirits Market

Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd

Anora Group Plc

Antalya Alkollu Icecek San ve Tic AS

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd

Bacardi Ltd

Becle SAB de CV

Beijing Red Star Co Ltd

Brown-Forman Corp

CEDC International Sp. z o.o.

Companhia Muller de Bebidas Ltda

Davide Campari-Milano NV

Diageo Plc

Distell Group Holdings Ltd

Diwisa AG

Edward Snell & Co Ltd

Efe Raki

Emperador Distillers Inc

Engarrafamento Pitu Ltda.

Henkell & Co Sektkellerei KG

Hite Jinro Co Ltd

IRB Tatuzinho 3 Fazendas Ltda

Jiangsu Yanghe Group Co Ltd

Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co Ltd

Lotte Co Ltd

LT Group Inc

Lucas Bols BV

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

Muhak Co.,Ltd.

Niu Lan Shan Distillery

Pernod Ricard SA

Radico Khaitan Ltd

Shanxi XinghuaCun Fen Jiu Group Co., Ltd.

Societe des Vins et Spiritueux La Martiniquaise S.A.S.

Stock Spirits Group Ltd

Suntory Holdings Ltd

Takara Holdings Inc

Thai Beverage Public Co Ltd

The Edrington Group Ltd

William Grant & Sons Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l013v8

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