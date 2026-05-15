Haircare Global Industry Almanac 2021-2030: Shampoo, Hair Colorants, Conditioners, Styling Agents, Perms, Relaxers, Salon Hair Care, and Hair Loss Treatments

Dublin, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Haircare Global Industry Almanac 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Haircare industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume, and forecast to 2030). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Key Highlights

The haircare market includes retail sales of shampoo, hair colorants, conditioner, styling agents, and others. The scope of others includes perms & relaxers, salon hair care, and hair loss treatments. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes.

By distribution channel, the market is segmented into hypermarkets, supermarkets, health & beauty stores, department stores, and others. The scope of others includes e-commerce, chemists/pharmacies, independent stores, direct sellers, dollar stores, variety stores & general merchandise stores, cash & carries, convenience stores, discounters, etc.

All market data and forecasts are based on nominal prices, and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using yearly average exchange rates. The USD values may show a declining trend for a few countries, such as Argentina, Turkey, Nigeria, Egypt, and Russia. This is primarily because of the impact of exchange rates considered.

The global haircare market value recorded revenue of $94.3 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.8% between 2020 and 2025.

Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 1.7% between 2020 and 2025, reaching a total of 17.3 billion units in 2025.

In 2025, the global haircare market volume grew by 2.3% annually. The growth is attributed to a decline in consumer price inflation, which restored consumers' purchasing power.

Report Scope

Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global haircare market

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global haircare market

Leading company profiles reveal details of key haircare market players' global operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global haircare market with five year forecasts by both value and volume

Reasons to Buy

What was the size of the global haircare market by value in 2025?

What will be the size of the global haircare market in 2030?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global haircare market?

How has the market performed over the last five years?

Top Competitors in the Global Haircare Market

Aekyung Industrial Co Ltd

Amka Products Pty Ltd

AmorePacific Holdings Corp

Beiersdorf AG

Colgate-Palmolive Co

Dabur India Ltd

Dessange International

Dongsung Pharm Co Ltd

FineToday Holdings Co Ltd

Henkel AG & Co KGaA

Kao Corp

LG H&H Co Ltd

L'Oreal SA

Mandom Corp

Marico Ltd

Revlon Consumer Products Corporation

The Procter & Gamble Co

Unilever Plc

Wella International Operations Switzerland Sarl

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mldhrf

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