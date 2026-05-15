Publishing Global Industry Almanac 2026: Market Value and Volume Forecasts, Leading Company Profiles, Key Financial Metrics and Competitive Dynamics 2021-2030

Dublin, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Publishing Global Industry Almanac 2020-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Publishing industry overview provides essential qualitative and quantitative insights, including market size and projections through 2029. The report details leading market players along with key financial metrics and an analysis of competitive dynamics.
Key Highlights
- The publishing market is segmented into books, newspapers, and magazines. The books segment includes both physical and e-books. Physical books consist of atlases, dictionaries, encyclopaedias, textbooks, guidebooks, musical scores, maps, fiction, and non-fiction. The e-books are designed for reading on computers or other electronic devices like tablets. Meanwhile, the newspaper and magazine segments encompass revenues from circulation, advertising, and online subscriptions.
- Market data and forecasts are expressed in nominal prices, with currency conversions based on annual average exchange rates. Some countries, including Argentina, Turkey, Nigeria, Egypt, and Russia, show a declining trend in USD values due to exchange rate fluctuations.
- The global publishing market generated $244.2 billion in 2024, marking a negative CAGR of 0.3% from 2019 to 2024.
- Books contributed the largest share in 2024, with revenues reaching $155.4 billion, accounting for 63.6% of total market value.
- In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share, comprising 46.3% of the global publishing sector.
Report Scope
- Streamline initial research efforts by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and primary players in the global publishing market.
- Employ Five Forces analysis to assess the competitive intensity and attractiveness of the global publishing market.
- Comprehensive company profiles offer insights into leading players' global operations and financial outcomes.
- Enhance presentations and proposals by understanding the future growth trajectory of the global publishing market, supported by five-year forecasts.
Reasons to Buy
- What was the market size of the global publishing industry by value in 2024?
- How large is the global publishing market expected to be in 2029?
- What factors are influencing competitive strength in the global publishing market?
- What has been the market performance over the past five years?
- Which main segments comprise the global publishing market?
Company Profiles
- Arnoldo Mondadori Editore SpA
- Axel Springer SE
- Bertelsmann SE & Co KgaA
- Bloomsbury Publishing Plc
- Bonnier Group AB
- British Broadcasting Corp
- Cambridge University Press & Assessment
- Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Limited
- China South Publishing & Media Group Co Ltd
- Chosun Ilbo Co.,Ltd.
- Consorcio Interamericano De Comunicacion Sa de CV
- Daily Mail and General Trust Plc
- DB Corp Limited
- Demiroren Holding AS
- Destek Media Group
- DPG Media Group NV
- Editora Ftd S.A.
- EFFE 2005 - Gruppo Feltrinelli SpA
- Egmont Magasiner AS
- Eksmo Publishing House LLC
- El Universal Compania Periodistica Nacional SA De CV
- GEDI Gruppo Editoriale SpA
- Globo Comunicacao e Participacoes S.A.
- Grupo Folha
- Gyldendal ASA
- Harpercollins Publishers L.L.C.
- Ihlas Gazetecilik AS
- Informa PLC
- Jagran Prakashan Ltd
- Jiangsu Phoenix Publishing and Media Corp Ltd
- JSC Gazprom Media Holding
- Kadokawa Corp
- Kompas Gramedia Group
- Lagardere SA
- Le Monde Group
- Mediahuis NV
- Naspers Ltd
- NE Neungyule, Inc
- News Corp
- Nikkei Inc
- Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd
- Novus Holdings Limited
- Pearson plc
- Penguin Random House Australia Pty Ltd
- Penguin Random House LLC
- Planeta Corporacion SRL
- Promotora de Informaciones SA
- PT Bina Media Tenggara
- PT Jawa Pos Multimedia Group
- RCS MediaGroup SpA
- Schibsted Nova AS
- Shandong Publishing Media Co Ltd
- Shogakukan Inc
- Shueisha, Inc.
- Southwest German Media Holding GmbH
- SPH Media Ltd
- The New York Times Co
- The Woodbridge Company Ltd
- Torstar Corp
- Uitgeverij De Bezige Bij BV
- USA TODAY Co Inc
- Verlagsgruppe Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH
- Vocento SA
- Woongjin ThinkBig Co., Ltd.
- WPP Plc
- Zhejiang Publishing & Media Co Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5mro7r
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.