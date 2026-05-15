Publishing Global Industry Almanac 2026: Market Value and Volume Forecasts, Leading Company Profiles, Key Financial Metrics and Competitive Dynamics 2021-2030

Dublin, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Publishing Global Industry Almanac 2020-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Publishing industry overview provides essential qualitative and quantitative insights, including market size and projections through 2029. The report details leading market players along with key financial metrics and an analysis of competitive dynamics.

Key Highlights

The publishing market is segmented into books, newspapers, and magazines. The books segment includes both physical and e-books. Physical books consist of atlases, dictionaries, encyclopaedias, textbooks, guidebooks, musical scores, maps, fiction, and non-fiction. The e-books are designed for reading on computers or other electronic devices like tablets. Meanwhile, the newspaper and magazine segments encompass revenues from circulation, advertising, and online subscriptions.

Market data and forecasts are expressed in nominal prices, with currency conversions based on annual average exchange rates. Some countries, including Argentina, Turkey, Nigeria, Egypt, and Russia, show a declining trend in USD values due to exchange rate fluctuations.

The global publishing market generated $244.2 billion in 2024, marking a negative CAGR of 0.3% from 2019 to 2024.

Books contributed the largest share in 2024, with revenues reaching $155.4 billion, accounting for 63.6% of total market value.

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share, comprising 46.3% of the global publishing sector.

Report Scope

Streamline initial research efforts by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and primary players in the global publishing market.

Employ Five Forces analysis to assess the competitive intensity and attractiveness of the global publishing market.

Comprehensive company profiles offer insights into leading players' global operations and financial outcomes.

Enhance presentations and proposals by understanding the future growth trajectory of the global publishing market, supported by five-year forecasts.

Reasons to Buy

What was the market size of the global publishing industry by value in 2024?

How large is the global publishing market expected to be in 2029?

What factors are influencing competitive strength in the global publishing market?

What has been the market performance over the past five years?

Which main segments comprise the global publishing market?

Company Profiles

Arnoldo Mondadori Editore SpA

Axel Springer SE

Bertelsmann SE & Co KgaA

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc

Bonnier Group AB

British Broadcasting Corp

Cambridge University Press & Assessment

Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Limited

China South Publishing & Media Group Co Ltd

Chosun Ilbo Co.,Ltd.

Consorcio Interamericano De Comunicacion Sa de CV

Daily Mail and General Trust Plc

DB Corp Limited

Demiroren Holding AS

Destek Media Group

DPG Media Group NV

Editora Ftd S.A.

EFFE 2005 - Gruppo Feltrinelli SpA

Egmont Magasiner AS

Eksmo Publishing House LLC

El Universal Compania Periodistica Nacional SA De CV

GEDI Gruppo Editoriale SpA

Globo Comunicacao e Participacoes S.A.

Grupo Folha

Gyldendal ASA

Harpercollins Publishers L.L.C.

Ihlas Gazetecilik AS

Informa PLC

Jagran Prakashan Ltd

Jiangsu Phoenix Publishing and Media Corp Ltd

JSC Gazprom Media Holding

Kadokawa Corp

Kompas Gramedia Group

Lagardere SA

Le Monde Group

Mediahuis NV

Naspers Ltd

NE Neungyule, Inc

News Corp

Nikkei Inc

Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd

Novus Holdings Limited

Pearson plc

Penguin Random House Australia Pty Ltd

Penguin Random House LLC

Planeta Corporacion SRL

Promotora de Informaciones SA

PT Bina Media Tenggara

PT Jawa Pos Multimedia Group

RCS MediaGroup SpA

Schibsted Nova AS

Shandong Publishing Media Co Ltd

Shogakukan Inc

Shueisha, Inc.

Southwest German Media Holding GmbH

SPH Media Ltd

The New York Times Co

The Woodbridge Company Ltd

Torstar Corp

Uitgeverij De Bezige Bij BV

USA TODAY Co Inc

Verlagsgruppe Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH

Vocento SA

Woongjin ThinkBig Co., Ltd.

WPP Plc

Zhejiang Publishing & Media Co Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5mro7r

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