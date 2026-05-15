Generics Global Industry Guide 2026: Market Value and Volume Forecasts, Leading Company Profiles, Key Financial Metrics and Competitive Dynamics 2021-2030

Dublin, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generics Global Industry Guide 2020-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Generics industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume, and forecast to 2029). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Key Highlights
- A generic drug is defined as a copy of an ethical (prescription) drug formerly protected by patents that have now expired. Both unbranded generics and branded generics are included in our market scope. However, off-patent drugs that continue to be offered by the original manufacturer under the original name, and which form part of the 'generic-eligible' market, are not included. Market value is evaluated at ex-factory prices. Market volume refers to the proportion of the total ethical pharmaceutical market in a country or region that is made up of generic drugs. Thus, it is a measure of the market share held by generics, rather than a direct measure of the total market volume. Regional volumes are calculated as averages of countries that comprise the region where volume data exists.
- All market data and forecasts are based on nominal prices, and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using yearly average exchange rates. The USD values may show a declining trend for a few countries, such as Argentina, Turkey, Nigeria, Egypt, and Russia. This is primarily because of the impact of exchange rates considered.
- The global generics market recorded revenues of $426.7 billion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% between 2019 and 2024.
- Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 1.3% between 2019 and 2024, reaching a total of 72.9% of total pharma volume in 2024.
- In 2024, the revenue of the global generics market experienced an annual growth of 8.1%. The market's growth is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular conditions, increasing the demand for affordable, long-term medications.
Report Scope
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the global generics market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global generics market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key generics market players' global operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global generics market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
Reasons to Buy
- What was the size of the global generics market by value in 2024?
- What will be the size of the global generics market in 2029?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global generics market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- How large is the global generics market in relation to its regional counterparts?
Company Profiles
- Abbott Laboratories SA
- Abdi Ibrahim Ilac Sanayi ve Ticaret AS
- Ache Laboratorios Farmaceuticos SA
- Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd
- Apotex Inc
- Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd
- AstraZeneca Plc
- Aurobindo Pharma Ltd
- Bayer AG
- Beacons Pharmaceuticals Pte Ltd
- Biocad
- Bluefish Pharmaceuticals AB
- Cipla Ltd
- CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd
- Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd
- Deva Holding AS
- DOC Generici SRL
- Dong Wha Pharma Co Ltd
- Dongkook Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd
- EMS SA
- Esteve Pharmaceuticals SA
- Eurofarma Laboratorios SA
- Friulchem SpA
- Hanmi Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd
- Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
- Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc
- JW Holdings Corp
- Laboratorios Silanes SA de CV
- Les Laboratoires Servier SAS
- Lupin Ltd
- Navamedic ASA
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc
- Pharmstandard
- PT Indofarma Tbk
- PT Kalbe Farma Tbk
- PT Sanbe Farma
- PT Soho Global Health Tbk
- Recordati SpA
- R-Pharm
- Sandoz Group AG
- Sanofi
- Sawai Group Holdings Co Ltd
- Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd
- Stada Arzneimittel AG
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
- Toho Holdings Co Ltd
- Towa Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- Viatris Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o6pvnm
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