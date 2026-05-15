Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs Global Industry Guide 2026: Market Value and Volume Forecasts, Leading Company Profiles, Key Financial Metrics and Competitive Dynamics 2020-2030

Dublin, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs Global Industry Guide 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value, and forecast to 2030). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Key Highlights

The gyms, health and fitness clubs market includes establishments that offer facilities and services for physical exercise and fitness training, such as workout equipment, classes, personal training, and other amenities aimed at promoting health. Market revenues are calculated as the membership fees paid to clubs.

All market data and forecasts are based on nominal prices, and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using yearly average exchange rates. The USD values may show a declining trend for a few countries, such as Argentina, Turkey, Nigeria, Egypt, and Russia. This is primarily because of the impact of exchange rates considered.

The global gyms, health & fitness clubs market recorded revenues of $125.7 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% between 2020 and 2025.

The market growth during 2020-25 was primarily driven by an increased emphasis on health, wellness, and preventive care in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Consumers are shifting their focus from traditional gym activities, such as weightlifting, to overall well-being. This change has prompted gyms to offer value-added services, such as meditation and recovery zones, to meet the evolving needs of their clients.

Report Scope

Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global gyms, health & fitness clubs market

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global gyms, health & fitness clubs market

Leading company profiles reveal details of key gyms, health & fitness clubs market players' global operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global gyms, health & fitness clubs market with five year forecasts

Reasons to Buy

What was the size of the global gyms, health & fitness clubs market by value in 2025?

What will be the size of the global gyms, health & fitness clubs market in 2030?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global gyms, health & fitness clubs market?

How has the market performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global gyms, health & fitness clubs market?

Company Profiles

Anytime Fitness LLC

Planet Fitness Inc

Hour Fitness USA Inc

Pure Gym Ltd

Jetts Fitness Pty Ltd

Gold's Gym International Inc

Evolution Wellness Holdings Pte Ltd

Basic Fit NV

David Lloyd Leisure Ltd

Snap Fitness

Smart Fit

Bodytech Participacoes SA

Bluefit Academias de Ginastica e Participacoes SA

Cia Athletica

GoodLife Fitness Centres Inc

CSI Bally Total Fitness Ltd

Shanghai One Trillion Wade Fitness Management Co Ltd

Diverse Retails Pvt Ltd

Crunch Holdings LLC

Virgin Active Ltd

RSG Group GmbH

Rizap Group Inc

Konami Group Corp

Grupo Sports World SAB de CV

CROSSFIT, INC.

Equinox Holdings Inc

World Class Fitness Club

Alex Fitness LLC

Fitness House

SATS ASA

ACTIC Group AB

Nordic Wellness

Amore Fitness Pte Ltd

Zone Fitness

KD Healthcare Co Ltd

TP Fitness

Mars Sportif Tesisler Isletmecilik AS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/78423y

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