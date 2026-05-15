Uber Veteran Jack Zhai Joins Bitget Wallet to Lead Americas Expansion





SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the everyday finance app, has appointed Jack Zhai as Head of the Americas. Zhai helped scale Uber during its aggressive international expansion. His move signals how consumer tech veterans are placing big bets on crypto wallets evolving into the next generation of everyday financial platforms. Zhai’s appointment comes as Bitget Wallet accelerates expansion into the Americas, positioning its self-custodial and decentralized wallet as an all-in-one on-chain app for everyday users.

Consumer finance is changing faster than most institutions can adapt. The platforms winning today aren't banks or card networks, they're builders who understand how to make powerful infrastructure simple enough for everyday use. Wallets are evolving into unified financial hubs where users can pay, save, invest, and send money across borders without switching apps or navigating legacy systems. That model has already redefined financial access across many places in the world, and the Americas are next. Zhai has built his career at the front edge of these transitions, scaling consumer platforms at the moment they move from early adopters into the mainstream. Bitget Wallet's appointment of Zhai as Head of the Americas reflects that ambition: to be the platform that makes crypto a natural part of how people manage their money, not a separate category they have to opt into.

In his new role, Zhai will oversee regional growth, partnerships, and market expansion as Bitget Wallet strengthens its presence across the Americas. The company currently serves more than 90 million users globally and has been expanding its product capabilities across a full suite of Web3 onchain services as part of its strategy to build an all-in-one platform for managing digital assets. The appointment reflects Bitget Wallet's focus on bringing consumer-grade financial experiences to crypto users as wallets evolve into broader financial interfaces.

Zhai previously worked at Uber during the company's rapid international expansion, supporting operational growth across China before later working with global product teams in San Francisco. He subsequently led international growth at NewsBreak, one of the largest local news platforms in the United States, where he oversaw expansion into more than 20 countries. He later held senior growth roles in the Web3 sector and in AI, including serving on the founding team of PIN AI, a personal AI platform backed by A16Z Crypto and other Silicon Valley investors, as well as leadership roles at Hooked Protocol.

At Bitget Wallet, Zhai will focus on scaling adoption of self-custodial financial tools and strengthening partnerships across the Americas as stablecoins, blockchain-based payments, and onchain financial services gain traction globally. The region represents a key growth market as crypto infrastructure continues to integrate with everyday financial activity.

Zhai said the next phase of crypto adoption will depend on building financial tools that are practical for everyday users. "Over the past decade, we've seen how consumer platforms scale globally when products become simple and useful in everyday life," Zhai said. "In many ways, crypto is entering its Uber moment. The infrastructure is largely in place, but the real growth begins when the technology becomes simple enough for everyday users. The next phase is about building financial tools people can actually use — to send money, save, transact, and participate in open financial networks."

"Consumer platform experience will be critical as crypto products move beyond early adopters and toward broader everyday use," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "Jack brings a unique perspective from Silicon Valley and global technology markets, and his experience scaling consumer platforms across technology, media, and Web3 will help accelerate our mission to make crypto accessible for users worldwide."

For more information, visit the Bitget Wallet blog .

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is an everyday finance app designed to make crypto simple, secure, and usable in daily life. Serving over 90 million users worldwide, it offers an all-in-one platform to swap and earn crypto, and pay in stablecoins with crypto cards . The app enables faster and borderless onchain finance, supported by advanced security and a $300 million user protection fund. Bitget Wallet operates as a fully self-custodial wallet and does not hold or control user funds, private keys, or user data. Transactions are signed by users and executed on public blockchains.

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