Liberty Gold Receives C$8.0 Million from Warrant Exercises Strengthening Funding Position for Black Pine

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX: LGD; OTCQX: LGDTF) (“Liberty Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that all holders of common share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”) issued in connection with the Company’s May 2024 non-brokered private placement (see press release dated May 21, 2024), have exercised their Warrants prior to the May 17, 2026 expiry.

The Company has received proceeds of approximately C$8.0 million from the exercise of 17,857,681 Warrants at an exercise price of C$0.45 per Warrant, resulting in the issuance of an equivalent number of common shares.

In addition, certain common share purchase warrants issued in connection with the Company’s April 2025 bought deal financing (see press released dated April 22, 2025) have also been exercised early. Approximately 25 million warrants issued under that financing remain outstanding at an exercise price of C$0.45 per warrant and expire on April 22, 2027.

These proceeds further strengthen Liberty Gold’s balance sheet and enhance the Company’s financial flexibility as it advances the Black Pine Oxide Gold Project (“Black Pine”) in Idaho through key development milestones, including:

Completion of the Feasibility Study, targeted for Q4 2026

Ongoing permitting activities under the FAST-41 framework, following initiation of the Environmental Impact Statement process

Advancement of engineering and long-lead development activities, supporting a future construction decision.



Combined with anticipated staged payments from recent non-core asset sales, the Company expects approximately US$40 million in incoming treasury funds over the next 18 months. Based on current plans and assumptions, the Company believes it is fully-funded through a construction decision for Black Pine.

Jon Gilligan, President and CEO of Liberty Gold commented, “Warrant exercises by existing shareholders reflect continued confidence in Liberty Gold and support our disciplined advancement of Black Pine through feasibility and permitting. The proceeds strengthen our balance sheet as we advance key technical, engineering, and permitting milestones, positioning the Company to advance through important value inflection points over the coming quarters.”

ABOUT LIBERTY GOLD

Liberty Gold is a U.S.-focused gold company advancing Black Pine, its 100% owned oxide gold project in Idaho, located within the Great Basin, one of the world’s most productive and mining-friendly gold regions. Black Pine is a large-scale, past-producing, run-of-mine heap leachable gold deposit progressing through feasibility and permitting toward a modern open-pit mining operation. The Company’s strategy is centered on advancing high-quality, long-life gold assets, with a clear focus on technical simplicity, strong environmental performance, project executability, collaborative permitting processes, and value creation. This reflects Liberty Gold’s commitment to the discipline of delivery. The Company is led by an experienced team with a track record of discovery, development, and delivering sustained long-term value.

For more information, visit libertygold.ca or contact:

Susie Bell, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Phone: 604-632-4677 or Toll Free 1-877-632-4677

info@libertygold.ca

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements or information concerning, future financial or operating performance of Liberty Gold and its business, operations, properties and condition; planned de-risking activities at Liberty Gold’s mineral properties; federal and state permitting timelines, future updates to the mineral resource, the potential quantity, recoverability and/or grade of minerals; the potential size of a mineralized zone or potential expansion of mineralization; proposed exploration and development of Liberty Gold’s exploration property interests; future water rights acquisitions; the results of mineral resource estimates or mineral reserve estimates and preliminary feasibility studies; and the Company’s anticipated expenditures.

Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "planned", "expect", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intends", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions, or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "should", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management at the date the statements are made including, among others, assumptions about future prices of gold, and other metal prices, currency exchange rates and interest rates, favourable operating conditions, political stability, timely receipt of governmental or regulatory approvals, including any stock exchange approvals; receipt of a financing on time, obtaining renewals for existing licenses and permits and obtaining required licenses and permits, labour stability, stability in market conditions, availability of equipment, results or timing of any mineral resources, results or timing of any baseline studies, resource conversion, pre-feasibility study, mineral reserves, or feasibility study; the availability of drill rigs, successful resolution of disputes and anticipated costs and expenditures. Many assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of Liberty Gold and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct.

Such forward-looking information, involves known and unknown risks, which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, risks related to the interpretation of results and/or the reliance on technical information provided by third parties as related to the Company’s mineral property interests; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; state and federal permitting processes, future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; the costs and timing of the development of new deposits; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; the timing and success of exploration activities generally; the timing or results of the publication of any mineral resources, mineral reserves or feasibility studies; delays in permitting; possible claims against the Company; labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing, timing of the completion of exploration as well as those factors discussed in the Annual Information Form of the Company dated March 25, 2026, in the section entitled "Risk Factors", under Liberty Gold’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although Liberty Gold has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Liberty Gold disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except for material differences between actual results and previously disclosed material forward-looking information, or as otherwise required by law.

Except for statements of historical fact, information contained herein or incorporated by reference herein constitutes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking statements and forward-looking information attributable to us is expressly qualified by these cautionary statements.