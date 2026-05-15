Director/PDMR Shareholding

 | Source: The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.

The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.

(TMICC or the Company)

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES (PDMRS)

The Company notifies the following acquisitions of ordinary shares of €3.50 each (Shares) of PDMRs.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU and UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. 

 1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personVanessa Vilar
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		Chief Legal Officer
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 13-MAY-2026Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMSEUR
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Acquisition12.701,73221,996.40
  Aggregated12.701,73221,996.40
 


 1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personJulien Barraux
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		Chief Creative Officer
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 13-MAY-2026Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMSEUR
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Acquisition12.604,00050,400
 Acquisition



Aggregated
12.626067,647.72
 Acquisition12.6223944,973.07
  12.6045,00063,020.79
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 14-MAY-2026Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMSEUR
 Nature of Transaction 

 



Aggregated



PriceVolumeTotal
 Acquisition12.701,30016,510
  12.701,30016,510
 


Enquiries 
Media Relations
media.relations-tmicc@magnumicecream.com

Investor Relations
investor.relations-tmicc@magnumicecream.com

About The Magnum Ice Cream Company

The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. (EURONEXT: MICC/ NYSE: MICC/ LSE: MICC) is the world's leading ice cream business. Home to four of the world's five largest ice cream brands: Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Cornetto and the Heartbrand, our portfolio delights consumers in 80 markets around the world. Headquartered in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, we have a global team of 18,000 employees, a network of 32 factories, 13 R&D centres, and a fleet of three million freezer cabinets. For more information, visit www.corporate.magnumicecream.com. TMICC's legal entity identifier is 25490052LLF3XH6G9847.


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