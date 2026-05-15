Clinical Trial Agreements Course for CROs, Sponsors and Healthcare Organisations: Key Legal, Regulatory and IP Considerations for the EU and UK Markets (July 2, 2026)

Dublin, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Trial Agreements: Key Legal, Regulatory and IP Considerations for the EU and UK Markets (July 2, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The life sciences sector is heavily regulated and CTAs are some of the most important agreements for companies operating in this sector.

Having appropriate CTAs in place is therefore essential for managing relationships between the different stakeholders, and apportioning risk and responsibilities between them. If appropriate contractual arrangements are not in place, a clinical trial may not receive approval or issues may arise with the integrity or validity of the data collected. Further, disputes between the parties can arise if responsibilities are not clearly defined in the agreement.

This intensive training course provides essential insights into the legal framework governing clinical trials in the EU and UK, ensuring compliance, protecting intellectual property and managing liability risks.

The expert speakers will explain the dynamic and increasingly demanding regulatory and data protection landscape to better inform those negotiations and drafting these agreements.

Who Should Attend:



This training course has been specially designed for:

Lawyers and in-house legal teams

Contract managers

Clinical contract specialists

Clinical trial managers and professionals

R&D staff

Regulatory specialists

And CROs, sponsors and healthcare organisations looking to stay ahead in an evolving legal landscape.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview of the regulation of clinical trials - the legal framework governing clinical trials in the EU and the UK

Consent, data and IP rights

Final questions

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rdeng0

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