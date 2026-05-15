FTAI Aviation Announces Full Redemption of Outstanding 8.25% Fixed-Rate Reset Series C Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares

NEW YORK, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTAI; “ FTAI Aviation ” or the “ Company ”) announced today that it will redeem all of the Company’s outstanding 4,200,000 8.25% Fixed-Rate Reset Series C Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (the “ Series C Shares ”) at a redemption price equal to $25.00 per Series C Share in cash, plus an amount equal to the accumulated and unpaid distributions thereon to, but not including, the redemption date of June 15, 2026 (the “ Redemption ”). The Company has previously declared distributions on the Series C Shares payable on June 15, 2026, thus no such amounts will be unpaid as of the Redemption. The Series C Shares trade under the ticker symbol “FTAIN.”

A Notice of Full Redemption for the Series C Shares describing the Redemption procedures was sent to holders of the Series C Shares on May 15, 2026. Additional information related to the Redemption procedures, including copies of the Notice of Full Redemption, may be obtained from Equiniti Trust Company, LLC by calling 718-921-8124 or 1-800-937-5449.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

ABOUT FTAI AVIATION

FTAI combines advanced turbine technology and asset ownership to power the world’s most essential markets. Additional information is available at https://www.ftaiaviation.com/.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the Redemption. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained and such differences may be material. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect such forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Company’s website (www.ftaiaviation.com). In addition, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based. Nothing on the Company’s website is included or incorporated by reference herein.

For further information, please contact:

Alan Andreini

Investor Relations

FTAI Aviation Ltd.

(646) 734-9414

aandreini@ftaiaviation.com

Media:

Tim Lynch / Aaron Palash / Kelly Sullivan

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

(212) 355-4449