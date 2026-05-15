Interfor Reports Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

BURNABY, British Columbia, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION (“Interfor” or the “Company”) (TSX: IFP) announced the voting results for the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company’s Annual General Meeting held on May 14, 2026 in Peachtree City, Georgia, U.S. A total of 44,608,650 common shares were voted by proxy at the meeting representing 67.83% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares. The nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 17, 2026, were elected as directors of the Company and detailed results of the votes cast by proxy are set out below:

Name of Nominee Votes For

(#) Votes Withheld

(#) Votes For

(%) Ian M. Fillinger 40,877,683 3,130,758 92.89% Nicolle Butcher 40,938,047 3,070,394 93.02% Christopher R. Griffin 35,211,925 8,796,516 80.01% Rhonda D. Hunter 41,383,441 2,625,000 94.04% Thomas V. Milroy 40,873,687 3,134,754 92.88% Gillian L. Platt 38,203,664 5,804,777 86.81% Lawrence Sauder 34,259,669 9,748,772 77.85% Curtis M. Stevens 41,592,268 2,416,173 94.51% Thomas Temple 41,588,471 2,419,970 94.50%



At the Annual General Meeting, shareholders also approved: (i) setting the number of directors at nine; (ii) the appointment of the auditor and authorization of the directors to fix the auditor’s remuneration; (iii) a non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company’s approach to executive compensation. Detailed voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

ABOUT INTERFOR

Interfor is a forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual lumber production capacity of approximately 4.4 billion board feet and offers a diverse line of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com.

Investor Contact:

Mike Mackay, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

(604) 422-3400

Media Contact:

Svetlana Kayumova, Vice President, Corporate Communications & Government Relations

(604) 422-7329

svetlana.kayumova@interfor.com