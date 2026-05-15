New Era Energy & Digital Files Q1 2026 Form 10-Q and Highlights Strategic Progress

MIDLAND, Texas, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUAI) (“New Era” or the “Company”), a developer and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure and integrated power assets in the Permian Basin, today announced the filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

The Company also announced that it will host a business update call on Monday, May 18, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to provide a broader update on recent strategic, liquidity and development progress. Registration and webcast information are included below.

The first quarter reported results largely reflect the Company’s legacy oil and gas operations, which management continues to evaluate for potential monetization or exit. New Era remains focused on advancing TCDC toward commercialization and progressing key development workstreams.

Recent Strategic Highlights

Commercial and strategic execution:

Entered into definitive agreement to acquire 54 acre corridor adjacent to TCDC, increasing its landholding to 492 acres and enhancing New Era’s ability to structure direct power solutions and optimize interconnection design

Announced a non-binding letter of intent with Stream Data Centers, a leading U.S. data center development and operating platform, and financial sponsor to support TCDC development and financing

Strengthened the management team with the appointments of Ted Warner as Chief Financial Officer and Andy Casazza as Chief Corporate Officer, while continuing to build execution capacity across development, legal, engineering and accounting

Progressing definitive project documentation, including definitive JV agreement and a lease with an investment-grade hyperscaler

Funding and capital structure:

Completed a $115 million registered offering of common stock

Closed an up to $290 million credit facility with Macquarie, with Macquarie also investing an additional $5 million in equity at $5.00 per share

Repaid the SharonAI note, removing a significant near-term overhang and simplifying the Company’s capital structure

TCDC project financing post-lease is expected to be raised at the asset level and is anticipated to target approximately 80% debt financing

Cash position of more than $80 million (as of April 30, 2026) and available funding flexibility from the Macquarie facility provide sufficient liquidity to support the Company’s expected equity contribution to TCDC Phase 1 and beyond



Development progress

Continued advancing workstreams required to progress TCDC toward Phase 1 site readiness, including civil engineering, site planning, permitting, pipeline reclamation and long-lead equipment procurement

Near-term site milestones include advancing site clearing and earthworks, achieving Industrial District designation, as well as other vertical, construction-enabling permitting, to be discussed in more detail in upcoming call

Business Update Call Details

Time and Date: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday, May 18, 2026

Participant Registration Link Live Webcast Use this link Phone Dial-In with Live Q&A Use this link



The webcast will be recorded, and the replay will be accessible shortly after the event at https://www.newerainfra.ai/investors/presentations/ .

About New Era Energy & Digital, Inc.

New Era is a developer and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure and integrated power assets. The Company is developing Texas Critical Data Centers LLC (“TCDC”), a 438 acre large-scale AI and high-performance computing data center campus located in Ector County, outside Odessa, Texas. TCDC is master-planned as a multi-phase development, with anticipated capacity scaling to 1.4 gigawatt over time. With a growing portfolio of strategically located, vertically integrated resources including powered land and powered shells, the Company delivers turnkey solutions that enable hyperscale, enterprise, and edge operators to accelerate data center deployment, optimize total cost of ownership, and future-proof their infrastructure investments.

For more information, visit: www.newerainfra.ai and follow New Era Energy & Digital on LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to our business strategy, our future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation: our ability to construct, develop, lease and maintain our flagship project; our ability to access adequate project financing, commercial borrowings and debt and equity capital markets to fund our significant anticipated capital expenditures; the impact of supply chain disruptions, labor availability, raw materials and input commodity costs and availability, and manufacturing and transportation; general business and economic conditions; environmental history, remediation, and associated risks; our ability to obtain and renew leases with our tenants on terms favorable to us, and manage our growth, business, financial results and results of operations; our ability to respond to price fluctuations and rapidly changing technology; the impact of tariffs and global trade disruptions on us and our tenants; changes in political conditions, geopolitical turmoil, political instability, civil disturbances, and restrictive governmental actions; the degree and nature of our competition; our failure to generate sufficient cash flows to service indebtedness; our expectations regarding the anticipated timeline of our cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, future financial performance and our ability to continue as a going concern; material negative changes in the creditworthiness and the ability of our tenants to meet their contractual obligations; increases and volatility in interest rates; increased power, labor, equipment procurement, shipping, refurbishment or construction costs; a failure of our information technology systems, systems conversions and integrations, cybersecurity attacks or a breach of our information security systems, networks or processes; our inability to obtain and/or maintain necessary government or other required consents or permits; changes in, or the failure or inability to comply with, local, state, federal and applicable international laws and regulations, including related to taxation, real estate and zoning laws, and increases in real property tax rates; the impact of any financial, accounting, legal or regulatory issues or litigation that may affect us; and other factors (including the risks contained in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or planned. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

OG Advisory Group

Lincoln Tan

nuai@orangegroupadvisors.com