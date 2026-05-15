$WIX Shareholder News: Wix Investigated for Securities Fraud Over Alleged Misrepresentations about its AI Demand – Investors Notified to Contact BFA Law

NEW YORK, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces an investigation into Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for potential securities fraud after its significant stock drop.

If you invested in Wix, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/wix-class-action-lawsuit.

Key Details of the Wix ($WIX) Class Action Investigation:



Investigation Overview: Securities fraud regarding Wix’s misrepresentations to investors regarding demand, AI competition, and its ability to deliver new products and innovation to sustain growth.

Securities fraud regarding Wix’s misrepresentations to investors regarding demand, AI competition, and its ability to deliver new products and innovation to sustain growth. Stock Decline: May 13, 2026 – 27% Stock Drop

May 13, 2026 – 27% Stock Drop Action: Contact BFA Law to discuss your rights





Why is Wix Being Investigated for Securities Fraud?

Wix provides a platform for creating and managing websites without coding. The company has recently increased focus on artificial intelligence tools, including its AI-powered website builder, Wix Harmony, and its acquisition of the AI application platform Base44.

BFA is investigating whether Wix made false and misleading statements to investors regarding demand from professional designers, AI competition, and its ability to deliver new products and innovation to sustain growth.

Why did Wix’s Stock Drop?



On May 13, 2026, Wix released its Q1 2026 financial results. The company reported earnings and revenue below consensus expectations, and a sharp decline in operating margins which it largely attributed to softness in its professional developer business. Specifically, Wix acknowledged that its professional developer customers were using competing AI tools, its new Wix Harmony platform had “holes” and “missing capabilities,” there had been delays in delivering product updates and innovation to professional developer customers, and as a result the company had fallen behind “the workflow and the needs of” professional developers.

This news caused the price of Wix stock to decline $20.56 per share, or 27%, from a closing price of $75.88 per share on May 12, 2026, to $55.32 per share on May 13, 2026.

Click here for more information: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/wix-class-action-lawsuit.

What Can You Do?

If you invested in Wix, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/wix-class-action-lawsuit

Or contact:

Adam McCall

adam@bfalaw.com

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named “Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal, “Litigation Stars” by Benchmark Litigation, among the top “500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon, “Titans of the Plaintiffs’ Bar” by Law360 and “SuperLawyers” by Thomson Reuters. Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.’s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit https://www.bfalaw.com.

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/wix-class-action-lawsuit

Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.