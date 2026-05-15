EU Proposed Pharmaceutical Legislation/Regulatory Changes Course (ONLINE EVENT: July 1, 2026)

Dublin, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EU Proposed Pharmaceutical Legislation Changes (July 1, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The course is designed primarily for regulatory affairs personnel however, it will also be of value to those who interact with the regulatory affairs function and would benefit from an understanding of action timelines and strategic factors in obtaining and maintaining marketing authorisations.



In the dynamic and highly regulated field of pharmaceuticals, staying abreast of regulatory affairs is invaluable for ensuring compliance, maintaining market authorisations, and effectively managing drug development and post-approval obligations. Navigating the complexities of regulatory processes, particularly in the context of evolving legislation, can be challenging and a comprehensive understanding of current and proposed revisions of pharmaceutical legislation is important.

The proposed changes, published by the Commission in April 2023, were followed by significant lobbying from the pharmaceutical industry. The European Parliament's position was published in March 2024, and the Council agreed its position on 4 June 2025. A political agreement between the Council, the European Parliament, and the Commission was reached on 11 December 2025.

The final text now requires formal endorsement by both the European Parliament and the Council before it can be published in the Official Journal, which is expected in Q2 2026. Implementation and transitional arrangements will follow.

Developing products is a lengthy process and the cost of developing new and modified products is increasing. It is therefore important that companies are aware of procedures and timelines for obtaining marketing authorisations and to know what if any post approval data and marketing protection will be available.

The background to and main objectives of the proposed changes in pharmaceuticals legislation will be outlined.

The UK is no longer a member of the EU but it is still a major pharmaceuticals market and knowledge of interactions and collaboration with the EU and other regulatory agencies are essential for obtaining and maintaining marketing authorisations in the UK.

The format will provide opportunities for discussion and for sharing of concerns and experiences with our expert trainer and other delegates.

Please note:

This programme has been designed to reflect an understanding of the EU regulatory landscape for medicinal products, as well as the current status and implementation of proposed legislative changes. Content will be delivered using the most up-to-date information available at the time of presentation.

Attendees can expect a clear overview of the current position, along with discussion of implementation and transition timelines and the associated regulatory impact.

Who Should Attend: It will be of interest to personnel working in

Regulatory affairs

Project management

Business planning

Commercial management

Labelling and artwork

Medical information

Manufacturing and QC

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction of presenter and participants

Aim of course

Background

Pre-submission

Submission procedures (summary of current with proposed changes)

Post-authorisation (summary of current with proposed changes)

Institutional and wider issues

Q&A and discussion

Speakers

Norah Lightowler

Norah Lightowler is a partner in Lightowler Associates, an independent consultancy offering regulatory advice and support to pharmaceutical companies in or proposing to enter the European market for human pharmaceuticals. They are in their twenty fourth year of successful business. She has wide experience in the pharmaceutical and related nutraceutical, herbal and devices industries as a pharmaceutical assessor with the UK regulatory authority and as associate director of European regulatory affairs with an international pharmaceutical company. She is experienced in organising and presenting courses on European regulatory control systems, including requirements, procedures and strategy.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/syr1c7

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