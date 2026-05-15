AI in Media & Entertainment Market Size to be Worth USD 256 Billion by 2035; Growth is Driven by rising demand for personalized content experiences and AI-powered media automation globally | SNS Insider

Austin, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The AI in Media and Entertainment Market was valued at USD 28.2 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 256 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 25.26% during 2026-2035.

The increasing use of personalization engines, AI-produced content, virtual production, and audience analytics is contributing to the market growth. The rise in OTT services, social media usage, and immersive digital entertainment experiences is also fueling the use of AI solutions.





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The U.S. AI in Media and Entertainment Market is projected to grow from USD 10.7 Billion in 2025 to USD 97.3 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 24.8%.

There has been remarkable growth in the U.S. market owing to the increase in investment in generative AI, cloud-based creation tools, advertising platforms driven by AI, and audience analytics solutions driven by AI. There has been an increasing trend of using artificial intelligence technologies within media companies, streaming companies, and video games for the purposes of enhancing personalized content, automating processes, and cutting down on costs in the creation process.

Rising Demand for Personalized Streaming Experiences and AI-Based Content Creation Globally

The market drivers behind the increase in AI applications in M&E come from the rising demands on personalization and intelligent content delivery in the form of AI-based recommendation engines. These recommendation engines could analyze consumer’s behavior and preferences and other parameters, thus providing more personalized content to increase the customer retention rate. Applications of Generative AI have been on the rise in content creation and delivery through videos and video editing and production, virtual production, games, and digital advertising. The other major driver of adopting AI technology in the media and entertainment space involves real-time analytics and moderation, and immersive experiences through AR and VR.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Solution

AI in Media and Entertainment Hardware/Equipment segment constituted approximately 58% of market share in 2025 owing to growing use of GPUs, AI chips, smart cameras, and powerful computers to enable real-time rendering, video editing, gaming, and content creation in the AI in Media and Entertainment Industry. The Services segment would register a significant Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period as a result of increased usage of AI-related services, including AI consulting, integration, and implementation services in broadcasting, streaming, and digital entertainment segments.

By Application

AI in Media and Entertainment Personalization application held approximately 27% of market share in 2025 owing to growing demand for AI-powered recommendation engines and content personalization in OTT and digital media segments. The most promising application category was expected to be AI in Media and Entertainment Fake Story Detection owing to rising demand for it across social media and online publication platforms.

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Regional Insights:

The North American region occupied the highest revenue market share of almost 38% in the AI in Media and Entertainment Market in 2025 due to the presence of key technology vendors, effective cloud computing services, and the wide application of artificial intelligence technologies in various sectors such as streaming, gaming, advertising, and broadcasting. The media companies in North America are now paying more attention to the implementation of generative artificial intelligence, analytics, virtual production technologies, and intelligent advertising systems.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the AI in Media and Entertainment Market throughout the forecast period due to the growing digitization, an increase in internet users, and rising demand for digital entertainment. Countries in the Asia Pacific, namely China, India, South Korea, and Japan, have been witnessing substantial adoption rates of AI-based streaming, gaming, and personalized content offerings.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the AI in Media and Entertainment Market Report:

Amazon Web Services

IBM

Microsoft

Google

NVIDIA

Oracle

Adobe

Accenture

Cognizant

Wipro

Veritone

Synthesia

GrayMeta

Pixellot

PlaySight Interactive

Gravity Media

EMG

Production Resource Group

TAIT

Valossa Labs

Recent Developments:

In 2026 , OpenAI launched Sora Studio, enabling broadcasters to generate 4K AI videos from text and image prompts within minutes. Discovery Networks adopted the platform for multilingual promotional content generation across 50 international markets simultaneously.

, OpenAI launched Sora Studio, enabling broadcasters to generate 4K AI videos from text and image prompts within minutes. Discovery Networks adopted the platform for multilingual promotional content generation across 50 international markets simultaneously. In 2025, Spotify expanded its AI DJ feature across 100 global markets using GPT-4-powered mood-adaptive playlist generation, improving user engagement and listening session duration through personalized music recommendations.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

AI CONTENT PERSONALIZATION ANALYSIS – helps you understand how recommendation engines and audience analytics are improving viewer engagement and content retention across streaming platforms.

– helps you understand how recommendation engines and audience analytics are improving viewer engagement and content retention across streaming platforms. GENERATIVE AI ADOPTION INSIGHTS – helps you identify the growing role of AI-generated videos, virtual production tools, automated editing, and AI-created media assets across entertainment ecosystems.

– helps you identify the growing role of AI-generated videos, virtual production tools, automated editing, and AI-created media assets across entertainment ecosystems. DIGITAL MEDIA CONSUMPTION TRENDS – helps you evaluate changing consumer viewing behavior, streaming adoption patterns, and demand for immersive entertainment experiences globally.

– helps you evaluate changing consumer viewing behavior, streaming adoption patterns, and demand for immersive entertainment experiences globally. CONTENT MODERATION & DEEPFAKE DETECTION ANALYSIS – helps you assess the increasing use of AI technologies for misinformation detection, fake content identification, and regulatory compliance across media platforms.

– helps you assess the increasing use of AI technologies for misinformation detection, fake content identification, and regulatory compliance across media platforms. OTT PLATFORM & STREAMING ANALYTICS – helps you uncover how AI-driven recommendation systems and real-time audience analytics are transforming digital streaming services.

– helps you uncover how AI-driven recommendation systems and real-time audience analytics are transforming digital streaming services. REGIONAL AI MEDIA INFRASTRUCTURE INSIGHTS – helps you analyze regional adoption trends, investments in AI-powered media technologies, and expansion of intelligent entertainment ecosystems globally.

AI In Media & Entertainment Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 28.2 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 256 Billion CAGR CAGR of 25.26% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Solution (Hardware/Equipment, Services)

• By Application (Gaming, Fake Story Detection, Plagiarism Detection, Personalization, Production Planning and Management, Sales and Marketing) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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