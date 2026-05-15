2 Day Virtual Pharma Professionals Project Management Training Course: Enhance the Success of Current and Future Projects (July 2nd - July 3rd, 2026)

Dublin, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Project Management for Pharma Professionals (July 2nd - July 3rd, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This course has been specifically designed to address the needs of pharma/bio professionals as well as those in the medical device and animal health industries.

Drug and device development is a complex process which needs effective project management.

With ever-increasing pressures in the industry, the use of project management can provide essential tools and techniques, including agile, and be a key factor in the successful completion of bringing a drug or medical device to market.

Interactive exercises are used to aid the learner in the application of project management concepts and principles so they can easily use the tools to improve the success of existing or future pharmaceutical projects.

The programme will include a number of sessions where you will be able to apply some of the techniques to a simulated pharmaceutical case study as well as your own projects. You are therefore encouraged to bring a real project you are currently involved in or will be working on to which you can apply some of the concepts and techniques. There is no need to disclose any confidential information about your project.

Who Should Attend:

The programme will benefit both newly appointed and established project team leaders/managers wishing to refresh or update their skills.

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

What is a project/project management in the pharma/bio industry?

Setting clear project objectives and defining the scope of pharma/bio projects

Detailed project planning of pharma/bio projects

Project implementation and control for your projects

Day 2

Project review and closure

Pharma/bio leadership skills

Motivate to achieve project milestones

Building pharma/bio project teams

Project communication and cross-cultural communication skills

Project time management

CPD Hours: 12



Speakers

Laura Brown

Dr Laura Brown is an independent pharmaceutical project management and training consultant and Senior Lecturer for the MSc in Clinical Research at the School of Pharmacy, University of Cardiff. Laura has more than 20 years' experience of managing projects in the pharmaceutical industry and has worked for several companies including GSK, Hoechst Marion Roussel, Good Clinical Research Practices and Phoenix International.

Laura has completed an MBA, with specialisation in project management. She is also the external project management expert for a pharmaceutical e-learning MSc module in project management and the author of two books on the subject including the leading title, Project Management for the Pharmaceutical Industry.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uk3f8e

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