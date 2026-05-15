1 Day Course: Mastering Ethical and Effective Scientific Publishing: Applying Good Publication Practices (GPP) in Biomedical Research (July 8, 2026)

Dublin, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mastering Ethical and Effective Scientific Publishing: Applying Good Publication Practice (GPP) (July 8, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This comprehensive one-day course provides a deep dive into the ethical and transparent practices essential for publishing in biomedical research.

In an increasingly competitive and regulated scientific landscape, understanding and adhering to Good Publication Practice (GPP) guidelines is critical to ensuring credibility, transparency, and trust in research publications.

Participants will explore the most recent updates to GPP and learn how to apply these principles effectively across various stages of the publication process, from manuscript preparation to post-publication responsibilities. Key topics include authorship criteria and contributorship roles, best practices for managing conflicts of interest, safeguarding data integrity, and promoting inclusivity and diversity in scientific communications.

This course equips attendees with practical strategies to enhance the clarity, impact, and ethical compliance of their publications. Attendees will leave with the knowledge and confidence to navigate common challenges in publishing, strengthen their professional integrity, and align their practices with global standards.

Who Should Attend:

Medical writers and publication professionals involved in manuscript preparation, abstracts, and conference presentations

Researchers and clinical investigators publishing company-sponsored research

Healthcare and pharmaceutical professionals managing research publications

Editors and peer reviewers committed to ethical practices in scientific publishing

Regulatory affairs and communications specialists focused on transparency and compliance

Key Topics Covered:

Principles of Good Publication Practice (GPP)

Roles and responsibilities of authors, contributors, reviewers, editors, publishers and owners

Responsibilities in the submission and peer-review process

Publishing and editorial issues in medical journals

Protecting research and data integrity

Understanding research reporting standards

Manuscript preparation and submission

Recognising and addressing evolving trends

CPD Hours: 6



Speakers

Samaa Al Tabbah

Dr. Samaa Al Tabbah holds a B.S. in Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT) from the American University of Beirut (AUB) and a Pharm D. in Clinical Pharmacy from the Lebanese American University (LAU). After graduation, Dr. Al Tabbah held a position as a chief pharmacist at the World Health Organization (WHO), Beirut office.

At a later stage, she established a pharmacy in Beirut, whereshe served as a community pharmacist for over 6 years. Dr. Al Tabbah is a strong supporter of the Children's Cancer Center in Lebanon where she served as a volunteer for 4 years. She also acts as a consultant and mentor at the Egypt Scholars Inc. and the International Pharmaceutical Students Federation (IPSF) where she works closely with mentees providing them with concrete clinical andresearch skills that allow them to identify new research topics, discover new techniques, and pursue astrong career development plan.

Through her work, she has been involved in clinical research; more specifically, in training workshops carried out at the national and international level, in the delivery of sessions on different aspects of the conduct of clinical research, as well as in the conduction of different international clinical research projects. She is the author of many scientific papers published in peer-reviewed journals as well as a book titled "The Clinical Research Process from Initiation to Publication". She is an editorial member of two peer-reviewed scientific journals.

She is an Assistant Professor at University Institute for Nursing (Lebanese Red Cross), where she delivers Pharmacology, Microbiology and, Public Health, Community Health, and Clinical Research courses. She was lately appointed as the Global Pharmacovigilance Society Ambassador of Lebanon where she also acts as an acting boardmember of the society.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dlhloq

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