Medical Devices Biological Evaluation Course: Ensure Compliance with the ISO 10993 Series of Standards (ONLINE EVENT: July 13th - July 14th, 2026)

Dublin, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biological Evaluation of Medical Devices (July 13th - July 14th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Ensure compliance with the ISO 10993 series of standards for the biological evaluation of medical devices, as it is well-established and expected by regulatory authorities worldwide.

In the European Union, compliance with these standards is crucial for meeting the essential safety requirements outlined in the Medical Device Regulation (MDR). Understanding and implementing a comprehensive risk management strategy for biological safety is therefore paramount.

This course offers essential guidance on effectively utilising the ISO 10993 standards and integrating a robust risk management approach into the biological evaluation process of medical devices. Participants will have ample opportunity to engage in interactive discussions with industry experts, gaining practical insights and best practices.

Attendees will emerge equipped with the knowledge and tools necessary to navigate regulatory requirements, mitigate risks, and ensure the safety and efficacy of medical devices in compliance with global standards.

Who Should Attend: The course will be of particular importance to those in the medical device industry from the following departments

Regulatory affairs

R&D

Product safety/toxicology

Analytical chemistry

Risk assessment and risk management

Materials research and evaluation

It will also be of interest to regulatory authorities, Notified Bodies and CROs supporting the medical device industry.

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Introduction to biological evaluation

Overview of biocompatibility

ISO 10993 history and development / ISO 10993 structure and content

Relationship between regulatory standards

Impact of MDR

Impact of Brexit

Gap analysis of existing biocompatibility data

Medical device categorisation for biological risk assessment

Endpoints to be addressed in a biological risk assessment

GLP requirements

Lab selection

Day 2

Physical and chemical characterisation

Extractables and leachables testing - when and why?

Use of QSAR

Use of data sources to and literature searching

Change management

International requirements

Gas pathway devices

CPD Hours: 12



Speakers

Annette Callaghan

A quality management professional, chartered biologist and member of the Royal Society of Biology, with over 35 years' experience in the medical device, pharmaceutical, biotechnology and food industries. Extensive knowledge of quality and environmental management systems, internal and third-party auditing and personnel training. Eligible to act as a Qualified Person as defined in Directive 2001/83/EC, as amended (previously 75/319 et al.) since 1993. A Qualified Notified Body Lead Auditor since 2002 (IRCA ref: 1182641).

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w5ft4l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.