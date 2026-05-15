EU and UK Managing Competition Law Compliance Course: Protecting your Business from Legal Pitfalls (ONLINE EVENT: July 2, 2026)

Dublin, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Managing Competition Law Compliance: Protecting your Business from Legal Pitfalls (July 2, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Is your business taking advantage and making the most of the opportunities available? Are you confident that you are compliant with competition law in the UK and the EU?

This training course explores the fundamental principles and key elements of competition law and policy in the EU and UK. It deep-dives into how compliance works in practice to enable you to troubleshoot and maximise the opportunities available.

This training course provides delegates with a comprehensive understanding of the current law governing their business and agreements, as well as anticipated changes. It also provides an appreciation of the steps needed to ensure compliance with current law whilst preparing for expected changes.

The repercussions of breaching competition law are severe and can include:

Fines against your company

Claims for damages

Disqualification of directors

Possible imprisonment of individuals

Reputational damage

Loss of marketshare and share value

You need to be aware of how UK and EU competition law applies to your business and what you can do to mitigate the risk of infringement. By learning how to put a comprehensive compliance policy in place and understanding how to enforce it, you can mitigate the risk of violations and their consequences.

This intensive course will help you identify and manage these risks and ensure you're equipped to deal with complaints and the consequences of non-compliance. The training course covers competition law not only in the real world but also the digital world. It explores jurisdictional issues, and will give you practical tips on dealing with investigations and complaints.

The expert trainer has a very interactive, practical approach, mixing a review of substantive law and policy with practical tips and knowledge. This training course will include experiential activities and case studies to boost your understanding and practical knowledge. There will also be plenty of opportunity for discussion and questions during the day.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview of UK competition law

Overview of EU competition law

Leveraging the block exemptions

Non-compliance and managing cases

Competition compliance strategy

Competition law in the digital world

CPD Hours: 6



Speakers

Michala Meiselles

Michala Meiselles is a solicitor in England and Wales specialising in international business law, cross-border transactions and compliance. Starting off her career at Berrymans Lace Mawer, she has since worked in private practice and as in-house legal counsel for local government. Over a decade ago, Michala created her own dedicated consultancy firm, which she presently directs, providing business and legal solutions to multinationals, public sector entities and international organisations.

In her work as a solicitor and international lawyer (operating in England, France, Canada and the US), she advises on compliance (inter alia anti-bribery and corruption, anti-money laundering and sanctions), trade finance, import and export, licensing, distribution, agency and foreign direct investment.

She is also the lead editor of two volumes on white collar crime for Routledge, and have written a book addressing competition law and policy, published by Kluwer.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f6tzkx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.