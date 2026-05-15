Nobel Provides Update on Pampa Austral Drilling and Cuprita Project, Chile

TORONTO, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nobel Resources Corp. (TSX – V: NBLC; OTCPK: NBTRF) (the “Company” or “Nobel”) announces that diamond drilling has commenced on its Pampa Austral property (Figure 1) (“Pampa Austral”). Two drill holes are planned initially to evaluate an area where historical reverse circulation drilling is reported to have intersected 70 meters grading 0.70% copper, including 14 meters grading 2.1% copper and 0.1 g/t gold (drilling reported in news release by Farwest Mining in 2004). The mineralized hole occurs adjacent to an Induced Polarization (IP) chargeability anomaly based on surveying conducted by the optionor of Pampa Austral subsequent to the Farwest drilling. This IP anomaly also is expected to be tested by the Company during its drilling campaign.

At the Cuprita project, Quantec Geophysics is conducting an extensive induced polarization survey. The survey is approximately 75% complete. Preliminary results show a chargeability anomaly extending to the south and west under the lithocap that was the target of the initial drill program (Please see the Company’s news release dated April 23, 2026 for further details).

The Photosat high resolution satellite imagery survey has also been completed recently. Results confirm that alteration mineral assemblages characteristic of mineralized porphyry systems in the area occur associated with the extensive lithocap at Cuprita.

According to Vernon Arseneau, CEO and Director of Nobel, “The results at Cuprita are encouraging and satellite data will be integrated with the IP survey, when completed, and the detailed geological mapping to improve drill targeting for a future campaign.”

Figure 1: Location of the Cuprita and Pampa Austral Projects relative to copper deposits in the region.

Please note information regarding adjacent properties is provided for context only and is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization, grade, continuity or potential of the Project. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on statements about adjacent properties.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC)

Sampling is conducted in a manner designed to allow appropriate averaging and statistical analysis of the data for exploration evaluation and potential future resource estimation. Industry-standard QA/QC procedures are implemented throughout the sampling and analytical process, including the systematic insertion of certified reference materials, blanks and duplicate samples to monitor laboratory performance and analytical accuracy. Drill core samples are typically collected over intervals ranging from 1 to 2 metres, depending on geological boundaries. Shorter sample intervals are avoided whenever possible to maintain consistency and representativity of the sampled material. Prior to sampling, the drill core is geologically logged and photographed to create a high-resolution photographic record. Core samples are then split along the core axis using an electric rock saw by trained company technicians. One half of the core is sent for analysis while the remaining half is retained on site for reference and verification.

As part of the QA/QC program, one certified reference standard is inserted every 20 core samples. Additionally, one coarse blank, one fine blank and one internal duplicate sample are inserted approximately every 50 core samples to monitor contamination, analytical precision and laboratory performance.

To ensure sample security and compliance with NI 43-101 chain-of-custody standards, samples are placed in sealed rice bags with numbered security tags at the project site. Samples are then transported by company personnel via truck to the analytical laboratory. Custody and transfer of the samples always remain under the responsibility of company personnel. Sample preparation and analytical work are carried out by Andes Analytical Assays, an independent certified laboratory.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. David Gower, P.Geo., as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators. Mr. Gower is a consultant of Nobel and is not considered independent of the Company.

About Nobel

Nobel Resources is a Canadian resource company focused on identifying and developing prospective mineral projects. The Company has a team with a strong background of exploration success.

For further information, please contact:

Vern Arseneau

Chief Executive Officer

+1 647-276-0533

Vincent Chen

Investor Relations

vchen@nobel-resources.com

www.nobel-resources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, the mineralization and prospectivity of the Cuprita project and Pampa Austral project, the Company’s ability to explore and develop the projects, the timing and results of the drill program and other surveys, the Company’s ability to obtain adequate financing and the Company’s future plans. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward- looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Nobel, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities; risks associated with operation in foreign jurisdictions; ability to successfully integrate the purchased properties; foreign operations risks; and other risks inherent in the mining industry. Although Nobel has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Nobel does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c4339ff8-0e33-436e-886e-47b663edf91f